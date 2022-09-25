Cult of the Lamb: How to Beat Bosses Easily | Cleric Guide

There are 9 different trophies or achievements locked behind boss fights in Cult of the Lamb and these are the easiest ways to get them.

Being that Cult of the Lamb is part rogue-lite, there are a number of different strategies that players can utilize to give them an advantage in combat. Furthermore, if you happen to be a trophy or achievement hunter, you’re going to either need to be flawless in some of the game’s boss fights or just very, very lucky. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to taking down those pesky cult leaders without taking any damage.

As we mentioned at the top, there are nine trophies or achievements locked behind boss fights. While you’ll earn five of them simply by defeating the five main bosses in Cult of the Lamb, the other four will have to be unlocked by re-fighting the leaders of each rival cult without taking any damage. If you’re not sure how to re-fight the bosses, that’s covered in one of the guides above, which we’ve specially marked for you. Other than that, we just have to work on your strategies.

First of all, you’re going to want to take a few dry runs at the bosses to remind you of their movesets and the gestures they do before certain attacks. This might sound irritating, but it’s pretty much a requirement, as it’s likely been quite a while since you fought them initially. With this step out of the way, it’s going to be down to your Fleeces to gain any additional advantages over your opponents.

Once again, the Fleeces guide is also specially marked above if you need to know how to unlock them. The two you’re going to want most are the Golden Fleece and the Fleece of the Fates. If you learn enemy moves and patterns well enough, you can get a crazy advantage with the Golden Fleece in Cult of the Lamb, as it stacks damage based on how many enemies you’ve killed without taking a hit. Stack enough damage on a hard-hitting weapon, and you can kill a boss in just 3-5 hits.

Meanwhile, if you’d rather take a more scattershot approach, try the Fleece of the Fates instead. As you’ll already know, Tarot Cards can give you a real edge in Cult of the Lamb, and the Fleece of the Fates automatically starts you off with 4 random cards at the beginning of each dungeon. If trying to avoid taking hits with the Golden Fleece is driving you batty, then simply use this one to give you an easy advantage for re-fighting bosses.