Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Will Make Key Change To The Rabbids!

If you want to know the main reason why many people didn’t believe Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was a real thing when it was leaked out before its E3 reveal, it was because of the Rabbids. The Rabbids were born in the Rayman games and then took a literal life of their own. They had their spinoff game line, their own Nickelodeon series, and so on. More importantly, though, they were SO ANNOYING!!! Seriously, they made only screaming kind of sounds and a lot of people hated them. Yet, the video game painted them in a new light, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will push this even further.

As noted by creative director Davide Soliani, when they made the first title, the team was allowed to “evolve” the Rabbids, but they still had restrictions. Mainly in that, the Rabbids couldn’t talk. So they went and did things like making them incredibly expressive, or could sing. But with how well the game did, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will have even more creative freedom with what the Rabbids can do and can sound like:

“Everything we are doing, it’s part of a process of evolution that will lead us somewhere else,” said Soliani. “I think that as a team, we really love experimenting and we will keep doing it in the DLC.”

If you recall, part of that DLC will feature the return of Rayman! So one can only wonder how far they’re going to push things with the Rabbids on that particular adventure. Sticking with the main Rabbids crew, we’ve already seen just how much the Rabbids and their “line” have grown via trailers. Such as Rabbid Rosalina who is anything but a perfect copy of her Mario counterpart. Then, there is Edge, who is a very androgynous character in terms of her looks.

Speaking of which, a new clip of the game showed a female ghost Rabbid flirting with Edge, to which Edge rebuked her and the internet went rather wild about it. In a good way, mind you. That is something we wouldn’t have seen in the previous title.

Overall, the upcoming sequel is set to expand things in a variety of ways. Not the least of which are new worlds, the newest villain in Kursa, expanding the playable roster with characters like Bowser, Edge, Rabbid Rosalina, and more.

If nothing else, you can expect the team at Ubisoft to put everything they can into this title because they know that this is something that could sell many millions of copies once again. Plus, the team is passionate about this and wants to make sure they do right by themselves as well as by fans.

