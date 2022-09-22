Ubisoft Account Required to Play Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

As was reported earlier today, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope is now gold, meaning it’s now just a straight shot from this point to you being able to play it on your Nintendo Switch. Or at least, that’s what many would like to believe because in light of this announcement, some fans had some fair questions about what they might need to play the game. For some of you, this might be odd as we didn’t need anything but the Nintendo Switch and the game’s cartridge to enjoy the title, but with the sequel, that apparently won’t be the case. Who is the blame for this? Ubisoft, obviously.

This comes from a Twitter user who went to the Ubisoft support team and asked about whether an Ubisoft Connect account would need to be linked in order to play the game. This was the message they got in return.

“To be able to play Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope you will need to associate your Ubisoft account with the Nintendo one or, if you don’t have a Ubisoft account, to create one. It won’t take long and, believe me, it will be worth it!”

If this is to be believed–and there might be some clarification given later on–you might have to have two different accounts to play this game. The one you set up for yourself on the Switch, and the one you might need to make with Ubisoft.

This will no doubt frustrate a lot of people for obvious reasons. Maybe you’re not the biggest fan of Ubisoft titles, so you’re basically making this account to play one game, and only one game. Second, as we noted earlier, you didn’t need this account to play the previous title, so why do it for the sequel?

Which brings us to the question of why is this a requirement, and what will the linking do? Is this so Ubisoft can keep track of certain things? Is it because they want to know what players are doing with the game overall? Or is it a way to try and get players to potentially play more of their games outside of this one? We honestly don’t know, and that’s why we hope that there is some clarification coming soon.

This could lead to some backlash if it’s not an absolutely essential part of the game, as fans will see this as a vain attempt to get them to sign-up for update emails and other things they don’t want or need.

No matter what though, gamers are still looking forward to Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope. The title will be released on October 20.

Source: Nintendo Everything