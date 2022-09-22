Super Mario Bros Film to Get Teaser Trailer at Comic Con

When it was revealed that Nintendo wanted to expand their classic IP into the animated movie space and were going to do a Super Mario Bros Film to start, a lot of people were honestly fine with that. There had been animated series featuring Mario and Luigi in the past, and the idea of putting the characters into a modern movie was an intriguing one to many. It was also announced that the studio behind it was Illumination, the team behind Despicable Me and the Minions franchise. You know, the animated films that have made a billion dollars over the past decade? Yeah, this had the potential to be big.

But then, it was revealed that the cast was not going to be made of voice acting legends per se, but rather, industry stars that everyone is familiar with, complete with Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, and more. Oh, and yes, we know that Jack Black has done plenty of voice acting roles in the past, including for video games–that’s the exception in this strange cast, not the rule.

The movie is now in a bit of a “let’s see what happens” state with fans. Many want to believe that this could be good, but they also know that with this cast, and with the choices that Nintendo–and even Illumination–have made in the past, it could end up being something that fans want to forget. The question now is, what will it be?

The answer might come next month, and at New York Comic Con no less. On Twitter, New York Comic Con noted that they were going to be debuting the official teaser trailer for the Super Mario Bros Film at their show on October 6. This just so happens to be two weeks from today!

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

While we can’t confirm what the studio will show in the trailer, it’s very likely that we’re going to at the very least hear Chris Pratt’s version of Mario for better or for worse. To be fair, he has said he was working on it for a while and that it won’t just be his regular voice. Some of the team behind the film have even praised his rendition of the voice, but take that as you will.

Just as important is that we’ll finally get to see the visuals for the movie. These are just as important because there’s no excuse to not just use the standard models that have been used in recent video games and just stylize them a bit to fit the world that Illumination will make.

While many fans are nervous, only the truth will set them free on October 6.

