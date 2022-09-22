Crunchyroll Shows off Lineup for Fall Dubs

We truly live in a golden age of anime right now. Sure, some of you still might remember the 90s as the time when the all-time classics like Dragon Ball Z, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Cowboy Bebop were released, but it’s a great time to be a weeb at the moment. Anime watchability and the number of people tuning in to anime has vastly increased since the good ol’ days, because if you didn’t watch Toonami or have access to certain specialty channels, you were out of luck. Fast forward to now and the number of anime series available to the masses because of services like Crunchyroll have changed the game.

Things keep getting better because a lot of the best anime series being released are also getting dubbed for those in countries outside of Japan to enjoy. Crunchyroll has a massive fall season coming up filled with epic anime just waiting to drop. Many viewers want to know which will be simulcast or dropped in both dubbed and subbed versions right after being aired in Japan. Check out the list below.

Beast Tamer, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – Memorial Edition, BLUELOCK, Chainsaw Man, I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss, Mob Psycho 100 III, My Hero Academia Season 6, Pop Team Epic Season 2, Raven of the Inner Palace, Shinobi no Ittoki, SPY x FAMILY, To Your Eternity Season 2, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3.

That’s a lot of anime coming out in one singular fall season. You can see now why we’re really in a golden age, right? Plus, that’s technically not all the anime series that are coming out this fall, so be sure to check Crunchyroll in the near future to see what other goodies they have in store.

Focusing back on the simulcast situation, there are some pretty big names in there, not the least of which is the return of My Hero Academia, the arrival of Chainsaw Man, and the surprising comeback of Mob Psycho 100 for its third season. Of course, there’s also the new fan-favorite Spy x Family which people can’t get enough of despite it only starting its anime adaptation earlier this year.

The beautiful thing about the age of anime we live in is that there are more and more incredible series coming out every year for fans around the globe to enjoy. Sure, not all of them get the same amount of fan love, but that’s not the point. The more anime available for people to enjoy and discover, the better. Let’s just hope that Crunchyroll deals with its poor PR situation–earlier this week, the company was put under fire for the rates at which it pays dub cast members and translators.

Source: ComicBook.com