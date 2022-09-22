Final Fantasy XIV 14-Hour Livestream Date Revealed

Final Fantasy XIV players may want to make a note of this one on their calendars. A date has been announced for the game’s latest Letter from the Producer LIVE, which will be part of a 14-hour live stream from the Final Fantasy XIV team. This will be the eighth 14-hour broadcast from Final Fantasy XIV and coincides with the game’s celebrations of this year being its tenth anniversary.

The latest Letter from the Producer LIVE, also known as Live Letter 73, will form a core segment of the epic live stream and will focus in part on a reflection of the game’s latest Patch 6.2 content. In addition, the Live Letter 73 section of the stream will also focus heavily on Final Fantasy XIV‘s upcoming Patch 6.25 and what players can expect from the next update for the massively popular MMORPG.

Patch 6.2 “Buried Memory” launched just under a month ago and introduced some incredible new content into the game. Perhaps most notable was the addition of what’s basically a farming mode for Final Fantasy XIV players. The Island Sanctuary mode gives players their very own and fairly sizeable piece of paradise in the form of their own individual island. Farming, crafting, and building safe havens away from the hustle and bustle of regular life on Eorzea are all key parts of the Island Sanctuary mode, which has so far proved pretty popular with players. Whether there’ll be further additions or changes to Island Mode will be interesting to keep an eye out for during the upcoming live stream.

The full live stream kicks off on October 7 at 8 PM PST/ 11 PM EST, which will be October 8 at 4 AM BST/ 5 AM CEST if you’re in Europe. However, the two-hour long Letter from the Producer Live section will take place on October 7 at 9.30 PM PST/ 12.30 AM EST on October 8. In Europe, you can catch the Letter from the Producer segment on October 8 at 5.30 AM BST/ 6.30 AM CEST.

This Live Letter 73 update will feature Final Fantasy XIV‘s Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and the game’s Global Community Producer Toshio Murouchi as presenters. There’ll be guest appearances from some of the game’s senior story design team, notably Lead Story Designer Daichi Hiroi and Senior Story Designers Natsuko Ishikawa and Banri Oda. The team will be discussing the work of the “Scenario team,” who will have been working on the story plans for the game’s next major 7.0 update.

While the stream will be aired in Japanese audio, the broadcast’s presentation slides will include both Japanese and English text. There’s also an option to follow along with live translation into English in the Final Fantasy XIV community discord server, for those wishing to watch the broadcast as it happens.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all the Final Fantasy XIV-related news from the upcoming Letter from the Producer Live in early October.

