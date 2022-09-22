Potion Permit Launches Today on Consoles and PC

Image is taken from the open-ended RPG Potion Permit

Back in June, we brought you the release date news for Potion Permit along with a lovely little announcement trailer. Well, would you look at that, the release date has crept up really quickly because the game launches on consoles and PC today. This quirky little gem is an open-ended RPG similar to Stardew Valley, and it is now available to play on PC via Steam and the Epic Games store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna for $19.99.

Potion Permit was created through the combination of developer MassHive and publishing studio PQube, and this adorable little fantasy-like game is sure to be a hit with fans of the genre. Not only is the game officially released today, but we can also bring you a brand-new launch trailer as well as some gorgeous screenshots of this little game, you know, to get the juices flowing. Take a look at them below.

The launch trailer for the fantasy-like game Potion Permit

A collection of screenshots that show some of the different aspects of Potion Permit

The release of Potion Permit is a relatively small one. You might not know anything about the world, the story, or anything for that matter. Potion Permit takes place in the cutest little town of Moonbury, a town that likes to keep itself to itself but is aware of the outside world encroaching on this little haven. The townspeople prefer to rely on traditional methods of healing, that is until tragedy strikes, and the mayor’s daughter falls incredibly ill, with the local witch doctor being powerless to help this ailing girl. The village decides to ask for outside help, in the form of the Medical Association’s chief chemist (that’s you, by the way). Being the skilled expert that you are, you must not only save the mayor’s daughter from dying, but you also need to convince the locals that modern medicine is what they need to stay healthy.

Some of the key aspects that players will need to solve, explore, and cure in Potion Permit are as followed:

In sickness and in health – Players must diagnose symptoms and craft a variety of different potions and medicines so that the villagers of Moonbury can feel at ease. Talk to the townsfolk and they will begin to warm to you and your methods.

A journey for two – You won't be on your own in this adventure because you will be assisted by your loyal canine companion; a clever dog that can sniff out special items that you need for your recipes.

It's a big world out there – This world is bigger than it looks, and you will need to travel through different regions and unpredictable weather in order to complete your objectives.

Sick people aren't your only worry – On top of curing the townsfolk, you will need to fight off several monsters that roam these lands but try and use your potion brewing skills to get the upper hand.

Sit back and relax – When you're not saving people's lives you have the opportunity to take it easy; watch this community grow or go out and explore every inch of this gorgeous world.

