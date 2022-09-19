Elden Ring Board Game in Development by Steamforged

FromSoftware’s latest critically acclaimed title Elden Ring is receiving a board game. From the developers who brought us the Dark Souls board game, SteamForged, this new spin on Elden Ring will allow players to jump into The Lands Between.

Announced on Twitter, the game will allow 1-4 ‘Tarnished’ players to embark on a brand new journey with some familiar faces along the way. Players will come across enemies like Margit, The Fell Omen, see iconic locations from the game, and surely come across some friendly faces you will remember from the game. No hard details have been released for the Elden Ring board game, and no release date either. However, if you picked up SteamForgeds’ Dark Souls board game, you can expect what’s in store. It has been stated though, that players will experience a character progression leveling up their characters as the game is played.

An ELDEN RING board game is now in development.



It will immerse players in the forsaken Lands Between.



1-4 ‘Tarnished’ players will embark on a huge and varied adventure, visiting iconic locations and crossing paths with familiar enemies and characters. pic.twitter.com/CMz7VUpYTf — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) September 16, 2022

In related Elden Ring news, Elden Ring‘s list of accolades has grown, as it has won the title of Game of the Year at Japan Game Show 2022. The official title of the prize is Tokyo Game Show’s Grand Award, and Hidetaka Miyazaki was on hand to personally receive the award from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. This is an incredible honor and Elden Ring surely deserves it.

Anytime FromSoftware releases a new title, they manage to push the boundary even further while keeping everything the player base loves so much. Elden Ring is the most unique title in their catalog as it is an open-world title. This allows for a new way for players to experience a FromSoftware game. Instead of following a more linear path of enemies to fight, players get to embark on their own journey going whatever way they please. This creates a ton of dynamic gameplay, creating a truly unique experience for each individual.

We have also learned that Elden Ring will be getting adapted into a Manga from Comic Walker. We have received a synopsis of the manga which is as follows: “Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave-naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina.” That’s the start of the synopsis for the manga, which continues on to note that she says to go on the path that’ll lead him to the “Erdtree” in the Lands Between. Obviously, the journey isn’t going to be easy, but Aseo will meet “a cast of colorful characters” who will help him along the way. If you’re interested in learning more about the Elden Ring manga, click here to check out the full article.

Elden Ring is currently available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Are you a fan of the latest FromSoftware game?

