Elden Ring Receives a Manga Adaptation from Comic Walker

When you have a popular franchise, the last thing you want to do with it is just let it end. Sure, things can sometimes do better on their own, but the fact of the matter is that the world wants to see more of just about every popular property under the sun. Plus, if you can make money off of expanding this item or brand or franchise, why would you choose not to? That’s just how the world works nowadays, and for the massively-popular 2022 title Elden Ring, the developers are more than happy to allow the IP to spread across many different mediums.

Well, Comic Walker appears to have answered the question of what comes next, with an Elden Ring manga on the horizon. This will definitely take some people by surprise due to the fact that while the game absolutely does have lore, it’s not exactly the most important part of From Software titles. It’s usually for those who don’t mind reading item descriptions and location histories and figuring out what is what and who is who. But apparently, the Comic Walker team didn’t care and went forward with it anyway.

“Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave-naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina.”

That’s the start of the synopsis for the manga, which continues on to note that she says to go on the path that’ll lead him to the “Erdtree” in the Lands Between. Obviously, the journey isn’t going to be easy, but Aseo will meet “a cast of colorful characters” who will help him along the way.

The manga is definitely taking advantage of some of the brutal elements of Elden Ring, including how the main character in the book literally has nothing but a loincloth to start and must defy death with every step in order to progress on his journey. This is something that those who have played the game understand very well because the title is very challenging. In fact, pretty much every title that comes out of FromSoftware is known for its insane challenges overall.

The most curious aspect of the project will be how much of the lore is adapted into the manga title, and how much is created for the manga alone. Obviously, you’ll see key locations and possibly some familiar monsters and characters. But beyond that? That remains to be seen.

Still, if nothing else, this will give the fans of the game some more content to enjoy as they wait for whatever’s next from the title or from the dev company. The book is free to read on the Comic Walker website, so don’t be afraid to check it out.

Source: Comic Walker