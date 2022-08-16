Elden Ring: How To Get The Most Powerful Sorcery | Night Comet & Staff Of Loss Guide

Want the most powerful sorcery in Elden Ring? You’ll need more than just a spell — you’ll need a sorcery and a unique off-hand weapon that boosts damage even more. Night Comet is one of the best spells in Elden Ring and incredibly good against bosses or enemies in PVE. Night Comet shoots semi-invisible projectiles that bosses will not dodge, and you can throw out multiple spells as long as you have the FP to do it. Night Comet can also be found pretty early in the game if you’re feeling brave. Let’s break it down — if you’re a sorcerer and want to up your game, you’ll need these two specific items.

Along with Night Comet, you’ll also need the Staff of Loss. This special weapon increases potency of your Night Comet spell by +30% damage bonus. If you have two, you’re dealing even more damage — +30% total with the Staff of Loss in both hands. That’s only possible in NG+, so if you haven’t finished yet, you’ll have to settle for just one. Equip the Staff of Loss in your off-hand and your regular highly upgraded staff in the other. This spell even works against ridiculously hard bosses like Malenia.

More Elden Ring guides:

10 Tips You Need Early | 12 Useful Items To Get First | 16 Best Optional Areas | Fully Upgraded Crimson Flask | First Shardbearer | Walkthrought Pt. 1 | Unlock Raya Lucaria | Walkthrought Pt. 2 | Great Lift of Dectus | Walkthrough Pt. 3 | Margit, The Fell Omen Boss Guide | Godrick, The Grafted Boss Guide | Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Boss Guide | Starscourge Radahn Boss Guide | Godfrey, First Elden Lord Boss Guide | Morgott, Omen King Boss Guide | Fire Giant Boss Guide | How To Find Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy | How To Find Malenia, Blade of Miquella | Malenia, Blade of Miquella Boss Guide | How To Find Mohg, Lord of Blood | How To Find Dragonlord Placidusax | Frenzied Flame Ending Guide | Age of the Stars Ending Guide

How To Get The Best Sorcery | Night Comet Location

Combine Night Comet and the Staff of Loss (or x2) and you can deal the most efficient damage in the game. The Staff of Loss boosts Night Comet damage by 30% — making Night Comet and the Staff of Loss the most efficient damage-dealing weapon in all of Elden Ring. The Night Comet spell fires semi-invisible projectiles that enemies in PVE don’t dodge. Bosses that constantly dodge spells are much easier to deal with, and Night Comet can be fired while mobile.

Night Comet : Sorcery Spell – Found in Sellia, Town of Sorcery . Disable the barrier by lighting the three tower braziers, then enter the room in the center of the village shown above. Found in a chest behind the barrier. Requires INT 38 . Found in a small alcove near a cluster of blue crystals in the center of town.

: Sorcery Spell – Found in . Disable the barrier by lighting the three tower braziers, then enter the room in the center of the village shown above. Found in a chest behind the barrier.

Staff of Loss : Hold in left hand – A tricky staff that’s also located in Sellia, Town of Sorcery . Found in corpse hanging from a window in the northwest of town. Jump along the rooftops to reach this rare staff. Go to the Minor Erdtree — the glowing gold tree on the high north stone platform — and jump onto the large root leading to the nearby brazier tower. From this root, jump onto the building to the south and look down at the balcony on the right. There’s a dead body here with the staff.

: Hold in left hand – A tricky staff that’s also located in . Found in corpse hanging from a window in the northwest of town. Jump along the rooftops to reach this rare staff.

The Staff of Loss can be upgraded, making it the best staff for pure damage output. Using two of the Staff of Loss at the same time doubles the bonus effect for Night Comet and other Invisibility Sorcery spells that deal damage. For pure damage per FP, the Staff of Loss and Night Comet spell are the most efficient tools in your arsenal.