Way of the Hunter is Out Now on PC, PS5, and Xbox

THQ Nordic’s new hunting simulator Way of the Hunter is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. The game features multiple zones to hunt in and a slew of core features for a fun and immersive hunting experience. The game comes with a few maps already but the season pass will include two future DLC maps and other in-game items.

From what we’ve seen through announcements and trailers, Way of the Hunter seems to take some notes from Call of the Wild: The Hunter (though their focus is now on fishing). The latter game revitalized interest in the genre of hunting games beyond Big Buck’s Deer Truck shooting galleries at your local wing place (I made that up but they do exist). Speaking of trailers, you can check out the new announcement trailer here:

Way of the Hunter and other games of the genre have begun taking steps to emphasize the immersion of hunting, not just the thrill of the kill (though that’s of course, still present). Players won’t just have their trusty rifle, but also realistic hunting tools like scents, calls, and more. These tools will help track down, lure, and otherwise get the drop on game animals ranging from deer, to mountain goats, to predators like bears.

The DLC maps mentioned earlier are nothing to sneeze at for players looking at getting the season pass. Each of the existing maps (and the two upcoming DLC maps) are 55 square miles each. Rather than being limited to a small group of hills and a single trail, there’s plenty of places to explore.

The game also includes a story mode, something unique for games in this genre. Rather than just aimlessly hitting the forest for the biggest game, THQ Nordic promises “A compelling story about the struggles of a family hunting business, and the rivalry and friendships that surround it“, with the players taking on the role of someone inheriting the family business managing a game reserve.

Other features include a 24 hour day and night cycle with wind simulation, an in-game economy which lets you sell meat and pelts, taxidermy for your most ambitious kills, and for a bit of panache there’s a bullet-perspective camera that lets you watch the moment of penetration. That last one is the sort of violence we’d expect from a game like Sniper Elite 5 which features x-ray cinematic bullet cams.

With the game now available, players have the option of getting the season pass which entitles them to the upcoming maps, as well as the “Hunter’s Pack”. The Hunter’s Pack is a little extra add-on that includes a new skin for your car and shotgun, as well as a “a big wooden carved mouflon statue for the lodge” (I had to google what a Mouflon was really quick).

Way of the Hunter is available now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

