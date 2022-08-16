Dead Cells: How To Get The Panchaku Blueprint | Update 30.0 Guide

The Panchaku are the signature weapon of the “Enter the Panchaku” update to Dead Cells. Despite being released 5 years ago, the developers at Motion Twin continue to add updates to their rogue-like sidescroller. This big update adds new costumes, weapons and more major tweaks — but we’re going to focus on the Panchaku. This is how to get the blueprint and unlock this baby ASAP.

The Panchaku is literally a pair of pans chained together like nunchaku. This weapon has a long 9-hit combo that crits any enemies facing you and can deflect projectiles of any kind mid-combo (or at the end with the last swing that strikes behind the player character) — that makes this an incredibly versatile but dangerous weapon. You’ll have to get in close to enjoy the full power of the Panchaku.

How To Get All New Blueprints | Enter The Panchaku Update

The Panchaku is a special drop — to get the Blueprint and instantly unlock the weapon, you’ll need to explore the Prisoner’s Quarters.

Panchaku Location: Prisoner’s Quarters – In the first biome, explore the map until you reach a lore room with a special encounter with two mushrooms. Complete the encounter and you will automatically unlock the Panchaku blueprint.

The blueprint doesn’t have a cell cost — it is unlocked automatically and added to your weapon set. The lore room doesn’t just unlock the Panchaku. If you complete the encounter, you’ll unlock the following blueprints automatically.

Panchaku Weapon : Nunchaku that crit enemies facing you.

: Nunchaku that crit enemies facing you. Magic Bow Weapon : Fires 5 slow-moving homing projectiles.

: Fires 5 slow-moving homing projectiles. Bobby Outfit

Knight’s Outfit

Complete the lore encounter in the Prisoner’s Quarters to unlock all four. To find it, explore the entire Prisoner’s Quarters map — don’t move on or leave. If you can’t find it for whatever reason, just restart your run and try again.