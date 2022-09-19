Bloodborne Remake/Remaster Most Likely Won’t Be Happening Any Time Soon

A new episode of the Xbox Expansion podcast featured gaming industry insider Jeff Grubs, where we learned some insider news about the rumored Bloodborne remaster/remake.

However, it is not good for those who are in a favor of a reamster/remake. According to Jeff Grubbs, he believes that Sony and developer FromSoftware won’t be working on an upgraded version of Bloodborne anytime soon. This is primarily due to the launch of Elden Ring and the developer’s main focus is surrounding that title. With Elden Ring just released earlier this year, the developers aren’t jumping straight into a new project as there is still plenty of work to be done on Elden Ring such as new DLC, updates, and more. Grubb notes that this is the biggest reason why they won’t be doing a remaster/remake for Bloodborne at the moment. It is not ruled out that perhaps down the road we would see one, but currently, he has heard no plans of doing so.

Another reason we won’t be seeing Bloodborne return is that, unlike Demon Souls, Bloodborne is developed in a certain way by FromSoftware. So this would mean that Sony can’t hand it off to a secondary studio to work on as the game’s code would be to complex to throw at another developer. It circles back to FromSoftware, the only way we see an upgraded version of the critically acclaimed title Bloodborne is if they take the time to do it themselves. As mentioned above, this doesn’t rule out that it could happen in the years to come, but judging from how FromSoftware works, they like to jump into a new title a couple of years after the release of their previous ones.

So far, FromSoftware has knocked it out of the park with three back to back to back titles — Bloodborne- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and now Elden Ring. We will mostly see yet another new title from the developers before we see anything Bloodborne remastered/remake. A hope we can have is perhaps the developers can start thinking about a Bloodborne 2. Imagine a sequel to the hit game with some new elements from Sekiro or Elden Ring, it could be truly outstanding!

If you want to check out the Xbox Expansion podcast for yourself in full, make sure to check out the video down below:

In related news, FromSoftware’s latest critically acclaimed title, Elden Ring, is receiving a board game. From the developers who brought us the Dark Souls board game — SteamForged, this new spin on Elden Ring will allow players to jump into The Lands Between.

The game will allow 1-4 ‘Tarnished’ players to embark on a brand new journey with some familiar faces along the way. Players will come across enemies like Margit, The Fell Omen, see iconic locations from the game, and surely come across some friendly faces you will remember from the game. Learn more about the newly announced Elden Ring board game in the full article right here!

Bloodborne is currently available to play on both the PS4 and PS5.

Source