One Piece Film: Red Has Crossed $100 Million Grossed in Japan

There was a time when anime was only truly appreciated in Japan. After all, the country birthed the art form, managing to elevate animation as a whole to a new level. It was only after certain key anime came to the West that the understanding of what anime could be was realized, and after a couple of decades, we’re now in what many would call a golden age all over the world. Fans can watch anime no matter where they live, with certain streaming services existing solely for the medium. Japan is still the king of anime, and those living there are known for showing extreme passion for their favorite series. This can easily be proven thanks to One Piece Film: Red.

The latest movie in the legendary anime line has been doing incredibly in the country, and now, it’s crossed a major milestone, grossing $100 million dollars at the Japanese box office. That’s a huge deal for One Piece Film: Red, as reaching that marker in a single country is absolute madness. For some context, the movie was already one of the highest-grossing movies in Japan before this marker was reached, so this is just further cementing its legacy. Furthermore, it’s now been stated to have sold 11 million tickets, if not more! That’s an incredible amount for an anime movie. That just goes to show the love that the franchise has maintained over the years.

For even more context, the movie has been the top film in Japan for multiple weeks. Multiple weeks at No.1 for an anime movie? That’s something you honestly don’t hear happen too much in the West, but in Japan, it’s somewhat commonplace in 2022.

The hit film will release in the West on November 4. How it’ll do here in terms of theaters remains to be seen, but it should be noted that the last anime release in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero did make it to the top slot at the box office here in the U.S. It also defeated the previous Dragon Ball films in terms of US gross. So One Piece: Red does have a chance to do well here.

As for what the movie itself will be about, that would be a focus on the singer known as Uta. She’s the most popular singer on the seas and her ability to sing has brought many people joy, which is the intention that she wants to pursue. She’ll soon reveal to the world a secret that few know, however–she’s the daughter of the legendary Pirate Lord, Shanks. Oh, and she just so happens to be friends with Luffy.

Obviously, things are going to go down and Uta will have to be kept safe. But who will come for her? You’ll have to watch the movie to find out!

