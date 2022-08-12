Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.2 “Buried Memory” Launches Soon

The Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer live stream took place earlier today and showcased the new incoming patch for the massively popular MMORPG. It was revealed that Patch 6.2, otherwise known as “Buried Memory” will launch on August 23 and will continue the ongoing story via a slew of new main scenario quests that center on some epic and rather foreboding-looking villains.

During the stream itself, Final Fantasy XIV producer Naoki Yoshida went into great detail about all the upcoming quests, side quests, dungeons, weapons, and other assorted adventures players can expect to encounter during Buried Memory. The reveal also came with a suitably epic trailer, which you can check out here to get a feel for the dark, otherworldly vibes that will be heading to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.2.

The darkened depths of the Void are calling, along with some immense dragon-like behemoths to fight off in the new dungeon known as The Fell Court of Troia. This is described as “a shadowed castle swarming with voidsent,” which sounds both creepy and cool in equal measure.

A number of secret trials will also be making their way into the game as part of the new update, as will a brand new and frankly rather gorgeous-looking Island Sanctuary. This will be a specific solo area for players to explore at their own pace, growing crops, gathering materials, and generally live the chilled-out life they deserve after all that heavy lifting battling void-based beasts in the new dungeons and raids. Players will also be able to make use of the safety of the island to let their minions do some roaming about, which is nice.

Patch 6.2 will also introduce a new normal-level 8-person raid called Pandaemonium: Abyssos, which will also get the additional tier of Savage difficulty on August 30. Newly-added Variant Dungeons, which can be completed solo, plus brand new additional battle content known as Criterion Dungeons will also make their way into the mix. These will be 4-person dungeons of varying degrees of difficulty and will also make use of specific rules and restrictions.

It’s unclear what the Warrior of Light will face when players begin a new story in patch 7.0, likely still years away. It’ll be at this time that the game will also receive a major graphical overhaul, which should be pretty spectacular given the awesome graphics quality it’s currently working with.

There’s a lot coming up in the new update, so for the full patch notes, you can check out the update in full over on the official Final Fantasy XIV website ahead of the launch of Buried Memory on August 23. To get started with Final Fantasy XIV, check out the recent starter series just posted for newcomers to the game.

