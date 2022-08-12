Spider-Man Remastered on PC Gets Launch Trailer

There once was a time when the best superhero games were fighter titles like Marvel Vs. Capcom. Then, the Batman Arkham games changed the formula, making players feel as though they had stepped into a comic book. The only question was–could Marvel do that too? The answer was an emphatic yes, as they hired Insomniac Games to go and make a Spider-Man title that would be like the Batman games from before, but naturally, with their own flair put into it. The game was released on the PS4 and was an instant hit. Fast forward to today, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has come out on the PC. This means that a lot more people can play it, and we’re grateful for that.

One of the first things you’ll notice in this game isn’t just the improved graphics, but the fact that it’s truly massive. The team recreated New York City perfectly so that players can swing through all sorts of neighborhoods and interact with almost everything. This isn’t a new Spider-Man in terms of it being an “origin story.” This is Spidey eight years into his crimefighting career, so his move set is vast and you’ll be able to use all of it in battle.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is AVAILABLE NOW on PC! 🎉 Purchase today on Steam and the Epic Games Store! #BeGreater #SpiderManPC



You’re still going to get that classic kind of Spider-Man story, one of Peter Parker not only trying to save the world and all those close to him, but trying to just be Peter Parker at the same time. That’s not an easy thing to do.

What is easy to do is take advantage of the Photo Mode that’s in this game. You’ll be able to take pictures all over the place and then show them off to your friends online. Not to mention, there are a ton of Spider-Suits that you can wear to reference all the elements of Spider-Man history. Still not enough for you? The Spider-Man Remastered game brings together the City Never Sleeps DLC for you to enjoy. This three-part DLC brings in even more characters from the history of Spider-Man such as Black Cat, Hammerhead, Silver Sable, and more for you to scrap with and against, making it an even more complete Spider-Man adventure.

Seriously, this was a Game of the Year nominee when it came out, and for good reason. The only bad thing was its extended PlayStation 4 exclusivity. Now, if you have a good enough PC, you’ll be able to enjoy this title and see what everyone was talking about for so long, especially since there is a sequel coming out soon.

