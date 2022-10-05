Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Fuel

Prodeus‘s first few stages are devoted to an impromptu train tour through demon country, but now it’s time to stop and gas up your ride. There’s a lot to do and see in this refueling station, but mostly, you’ll be blowing most of it up.

Fuel also marks the first appearance of the explosive hazmat zombies, as well as your first official chance to grab a rocket launcher. Here’s how to get as much loot as possible out of Prodeus‘s third stage.

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Fuel

This is an unusual stage for Prodeus in that it involves a sort of Half-Life-ish physics puzzle for one of the secrets, but it doesn’t actually work that well. You’re arguably better off putting a pin in 100% completion for now and coming back later with the double jump.

Secrets: 6

#1: From the door to the trainyard’s control booth, right at the start of the level, whip a 180. You should spot an Ore Fragment behind a vent with a pillar of red smoke next to it.

Jump through the smoke and shoot the switch to grab the Fragment.

#2: On your way through the facility, if you take a short detour before going up the ramp, you should spot an Ore Fragment and two canisters of energy ammo high on a wall in a short staircase, protected by a glass wall.

Go to the bottom of the nearby staircase, grab the automap, and look on the back of the pillar by the window for a hidden switch. Press it to retract the wall, then collect the goods.

#3: Shortly after you collect the last secret, you’ll head back outside to find yourself at the bottom of a ramp with multiple zombies and rolling fuel canisters headed your way.

The first instinct you’ll have here is to shoot the canisters, which will detonate almost the entire room at once. The problem is that doing so puts the nearby secret out of reach.

At the top of the ramp, you’ll find a Fiend next to an open doorway. The honest, first-run way to reach that doorway appears to be to leave at least one fuel canister intact, then roll it back up the ramp and use it as a stepping stone to reach the top of the highest pillar. From that pillar, you can leap to the doorway, which leads to a short dead-end hall containing some rockets and an Ore Fragment.

Frankly, as noted above, the physics on the canister are dodgy enough that this isn’t worth the hassle. You are completely entitled if you want to leave this until later in the game. The double-jump and air dash upgrades allow you to simply leap from the ramp to the middle pillar, then to the top pillar, and finally to the Fiend’s ledge and the secret behind it.

#4: Before you enter the open duct that leads into the refueling facility’s lower levels, look on the back of the nearby pillar for a hidden switch.

Press it to open a secret compartment that contains a rocket launcher.

#5: After you acquire the Rune, the siphoning apparatus will automatically withdraw two of the power conduits in the room behind you. One of those conduits is blocking the passage further into the stage, while the other simply reveals a blank wall. Check in the corner behind the latter to find a hidden switch.

Press it to open a secret door with an ammo cache and a lore terminal.

#6: Towards the end of the underground reservoir, you’ll fight through a room that’s lined with red pipes. The right-hand set of those pipes conceal a short tunnel that contains some energy ammo and an Ore Fragment. You can reach it without injury by running along the slight incline at the base of the wall.

Ore Fragments: 7

#1: See Secret #1, above.

#2: As you leave the trainyard, you’ll come under fire from a Fiend in a nearby reinforced bunker. Circle around behind the bunker and enter to pick up an Ore Fragment.

#3: Outside the trainyard, you can spot a hidden Ore Fragment on a ledge next to the exit door, although it’s only visible from a distance.

Hop down to a hidden ledge to the left of the door (below) and circle around the building to grab it.

#4: See Secret #2, above.

#5: See Secret #3, above.

#6: As you progress through the upper half of the facility, you’ll be shown this Ore Fragment in a small control booth, guarded by a minigun zombie.

It looks like it’s meant to be a secret, but it isn’t. The door to that booth is outside in plain view, across from the open duct that leads you to the facility’s lower level.

If you don’t have the firepower for the minigun zombie, grab the rocket launcher from Secret #4, above, before you go inside. There’s just enough clearance when you open the door to back up and lob in a rocket without taking any damage yourself.

#7: See Secret #6, above.

Aftermath: Time to Go Shopping

Clearing Fuel opens the way to the Shop on your world map. While there are several other Shop locations found throughout the game, they all go back to what’s essentially the same place.

You can get one free Ore Fragment out of the Shop on your first visit. It also features several shooting galleries where you can try out your weapons in a danger-free environment, which is useful for more esoteric guns like the plasma rifle’s alt-fire.

If you’ve followed these guides up ’til now and have 100%’d every stage, you should have 23 Ore Fragments, counting the one from the Shop itself. If you skipped Secret #3 on Fuel, as above, you’ll have 22. Either way, you can now purchase either the super shotgun or plasma rifle, for 15 Ore Fragments.

This is essentially a choice between utility and satisfaction. The plasma rifle is one of the best long-range weapons in the game, but the super shotgun’s alt-fire lets you empty all its barrels at once into a short-range target, which will reduce almost every standard enemy to a chunky red mist. There are few things more entertaining in Prodeus than sticking the super shotgun’s barrel up a particularly obnoxious demon’s nose and alt-firing.

Prodeus itself seems built on the assumption that you’re going to buy the plasma rifle, as the next stage, Wretch, is covered in energy ammo. Pick whichever you prefer.