Halloween Arrives to Red Dead Online This Month With New Hallows’ Call to Arm Event and Much More

Rockstar has taken to their blog to announce that Red Dead Online will be receiving some special Halloween-themed events this Holiday season! The blog post from Rockstar themselves is pretty dense, detailing the return of the Halloween Pass 2, new locations for Hallows’ call-to-arm events, and a ton of other in-game events such as new unlockable outfits, missions, and more.

To start off the excitement, let’s talk about the return of the Halloween Pass 2 return! This happened last year for Red Dead Online and was a major hit with the community. Rockstar has decided to bring back the pass and will be limited from now to October 31st. Players who bought it last year will pick up right where they left off in terms of progression while new members can join up and earn exclusive rewards spread across 15 ranks that include masks to help conceal your identity, clothing items stained with the blood of past crimes, and accessories sure to inspire terror in your victims.

Following the Halloween Pass 2, Rockstar detailed the all-new Hallows’ Call to Arms locations. These new locations will call for you and your squad to help defend holdouts which in return will 3X RDO$ and XP. The type of enemies you will encounter will range from foes, to frenzied animals and the ghastly ghost train. This event will be happening all month so make sure to jump on and take advantage of the spooky season.

Players will earn special bonus gifts for completing missions and partaking in the month-long-themed event. Special dates have been detailed as well so you should know what’s happening and when it’s happening. Red Dead Online has been a big component when it comes to Red Dead Redemption 2. It seems Rockstar is still putting a ton of energy into the game as they are a bunch of great new stuff heading our way.

Down below is a full detailed list of announcements for the Halloween-themed events heading to Red Dead Online, check it out:

THE HALLOWEEN PASS 2 RETURNS

The Halloween Pass 2 is resurrected for a limited time through October 31. All previously enrolled players will pick up their progress where they last left off, while new members can join up and earn exclusive rewards spread across 15 ranks that include masks to help conceal your identity, clothing items stained with the blood of past crimes, and accessories sure to inspire terror in your victims.

NEW ALL HALLOWS’ CALL TO ARMS LOCATIONS WITH 3X RDO$ AND XP

As the eerie season reaches fever pitch, townsfolk are whispering about air thick with dread. Help these holdouts defend their outposts from wave after wave of foes, frenzied animals, and the ghastly Ghost Train. Don a mask to tap into the supernatural strength and agility of a Night Stalker across three new maps in the Heartland Oil Fields, Limpany, and the Saint Denis Graveyard. Earn 3X RDO$ and XP on All Hallows’ Call to Arms modes, all October long.

TRIPLE REWARDS ON HALLOWEEN FEATURED SERIES

Test your skills and survival instincts by hopping into the fray of the Halloween-themed Featured Series to earn Triple Rewards, all month long.

October 4 – 10: Hardcore Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night)

Win a match in this week’s Featured Series to get a Treasure Map leading to a haul in the area north of Tumbleweed

Complete a Blood Money Contract to receive 60 rounds of Split Point Rifle Ammunition

to receive 60 rounds of Split Point Rifle Ammunition Complete a Blood Money Opportunity to receive 30 Explosive Slug Shotgun Ammunition

October 11 – 17: Hardcore Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark)

Win a match in the Featured Series this week to receive a Bluewater Marsh Treasure Map

Complete Love and Honor to receive an Offer for 50% off a Camp Dog

to receive an Offer for 50% off a Camp Dog Complete Kill Them, Each and Every One to receive an Offer for 50% off an Advanced Camera

October 18 – 24: Halloween Series 1 (Dead of Night)

Win a match in the Halloween Featured Series to receive a North Clingman Treasure Map

Sell a Sample to Harriet to get a select colorway of the Carver Pants

Craft a Coat in Gus’ Store to receive a Chestnut & Plum Martinville Horse Saddle

October 25 – 31: Halloween Series 2 (Fear of the Dark)

Win a match in the Halloween Featured Series to receive a West Hill Haven Treasure Map

Participate in the Halloween Featured Series with a Persistent Posse to get a Maple & Gold Martinville Saddle

Players who participate in an All Hallows’ Call to Arms will receive a select colorway of the Carver Pants

ADDITIONAL BONUSES AND GIFTS

Band together with your fellow head-hunters and chase down multiple wanted targets in the Manhunt Bounty Hunter Free Roam Event. All participants will walk away with 2X Gold, RDO$, and XP all month long.

In related news, we have heard confirmation from Rockstar that we will not be receiving a Red Dead Redemption or GTA 4 remaster anytime soon. Many fans were expecting to see some sort of remaster/remake for these two iconic titles. They hoped they would make their way to the next generation of consoles, however, Rockstar has confirmed it is not true. Perhaps down the road we could see a remake/ remaster for one of these titles, as both of them are classic games that the community would love to see re-done. Learn more about the remake/remaster debacle for RDR and GTA 4 right here!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Are you excited about the upcoming Halloween-themed event? Let us know in the comments below!

