Mob Psycho Season 3 Arrives Today, New Trailer Released

The anime community has been hooked with Mob Psycho since its debut back in. We have seen two seasons so far and the story, art, and direction the show takes is one of the most unique in the industry. And not only that, but Mob Psycho proves to be one of the funniest animes of the current time.

Today, the long-awaited return of Mob Psycho has come to an end. In celebrating the arrival of season 3, Studio Bones have released a brand new trailer for the show which gives viewers a sneak peek into the upcoming season. The trailer is about two minutes long and offers a great number of jokes, awesome set-pieces, and a ton of story plots that we should expect to unfold. Studio Bones is an amazing animation studio that provided some of the best visuals in anime in a long time. This studio is responsible for the first two seasons of the show, so fans should expect the same caliber of excellence when it comes to season 3, if not even better.

Check out the brand new Mob Psycho Season 3 trailer down below:

Mob Psycho is created by manga artist ONE, who is also responsible for One Punch Man. It follows “Mob” a shy timid boy who has psychic powers. He follows his mentor, Reigen, who is a fraud psychic as they take on crazy jobs fighting ghosts, ghouls, and the paranormal. The show is very whacky, funny, and charming. For those who have not checked it out yet, might want to do so now as season 3 is about to begin airing.

Mob Psycho season 3 episode one airs today, Wednesday, October 5th across multiple steaming platforms. Are you excited about season 3? Let us know in the comments below!

