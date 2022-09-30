My Home Hero Anime Set to Premiere in April 2023, Trailer Revealed

A trailer and key visual for the My Home Hero anime series were revealed on Thursday along with staff and cast information. Tezuka Productions (Quintessential Quintuplets) is in charge of animating the series which will begin airing in April 2023. The series is an adaptation of the seinen manga series written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Masashi Asaki.

My Home Hero Anime Cast

Junichi Suwabe, one of the most prominent male voice actors in the industry, will be voicing the main male protagonist Testuo Tosu. Other works of Suwabe include Yami from Black Clover, Archer from Fate/stay night, Daiki from Kuroko’s Basketball, Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen, and Aizawa from My Hero Academia. Suwabe will be joined by Sayaka Ohara, who will be voicing the main female protagonist and Testuo’s wife Kasen Tosu. Notable works of Ohara include Erza from Fairy Tale, Elsie from Edens Zero, Yuuko from xxxHOLiC, and Ouzen from Made in Abyss.

They will be joined by Chihiro Shirata, who will be voicing the character of Reika Tosu, Testuo and Kasen’s daughter. And Kento Ito will be voicing the character of Kyōichi Majima, a member of a criminal organization. Ito voiced the main character Hinata Tachibana in the recent series Life with an Ordinary Guy who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout.

Additional casting includes:

Yoshitatsu Matori : Shinichiro Miki (Roy Mustang – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kisuke Urahara – Bleach)

: Shinichiro Miki (Roy Mustang – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kisuke Urahara – Bleach) Nobuto Matori : Keita Tada (Rio Hanamura – Futsal Boys!!!!!)

: Keita Tada (Rio Hanamura – Futsal Boys!!!!!) Hibiki : Rumi Okubo (Kuro no Rider – Fate/Apocrypha)

: Rumi Okubo (Kuro no Rider – Fate/Apocrypha) Kubo: Akio Ohtsuka (Rider – Fate/Zero, Thorkell – Vinland Saga)

Testuo Tosu, Kasen Tosu, Reika Tosu, Kyōichi Majima (From left to right)

Yoshitatsu Matori, Nobuto Matori, Hibiki, Kubo (From left to right)

My Home Hero Anime Staff

Takashi Kamei will be directing the My Home Hero anime series while Kohei Kiyasu is in charge of the series’ script. Surprisingly, Kiyasu is more known for his voice acting rather than production history. Some of Kiyasu’s past roles include some rather prominent names including Ippo Makunouchi in Hajime no Ippo and Kaoru Kaidoh in The Prince of Tennis. His last known production role was when he was in charge of the series composition and script for Run with the Wind back in 2018.

Masatsune Noguchi (Hakushon Daimaō 2020) will be handling the character designs. Yukio Abe (Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul) will work as the art designer. Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) is in charge of the music. And Takumi Itō (In Another World With My Smartphone) is the sound director with Kiyotaka Kawada (Date a Live, Akame ga Kill) handling sound effects.

Manga

Written by Yamakawa and illustrated by Asaki, My Home Hero began serialization in Weekly Young Magazine in 2017. The manga is currently ongoing and has released a total of 17 volumes with #18 set to release on October 6, continuing the final arc of the story that began on June 20.

My Home Hero recently surpassed 2 million copies in circulation back in June of this year. While the series doesn’t have any accolades to show for it besides its popularity, it is now Yamakawa’s second manga to be adapted into an anime with the most recent being I’m Standing on a Million Lives, which began airing in 2020 and has received two seasons so far.

Source: Official Twitter