Best Minecraft Nintendo Switch Seeds

Minecraft’s world is generated randomly, based on a series of “seeds” that populate the world with the necessary details to make up any Minecraft environment. It’s an almost unlimited game world based on algorithms that’ll make your mind explode if you try to think too hard about how the coders made it work. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that, but thankfully, seeds can be influenced and copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, allowing players to share the core worlds they play in.

[NOTE: To enter a seed, input the BOLDED seed titles listed below into the Seed Generator.]

Latest Seeds

1516271383

There’s actually a few really great places to hit up in this seed. Right from spawn you have a cave system to where you can grab coal and iron. Likewise, if you’re wanting a spot near a bees nest then this is another great seed to grab up because you’ll find one really close by.

Bee’s Nest

1465, 66, 51

1499, 68, 86

Ravine W/ Diamonds

1474, 63, 208

1264, 11, 467

Village

1482, 78, 194

Source

2033394339

This seed is a great option that features a massive mansion. You will find that there are several floors which will make it great for a base, but one you may want to familiarize yourself with as it’s easy to get lost in this building.

Mansion

526, 91, 81

Ravine

346, 31, -186

Source

928574289

This map is full of different islands rather than large land masses. It’s a bit of a unique survival island style game as you can find some resources at different islands scattered about. There’s even a village island located really close by. For instance, you can do some trading or make your way to another island nearby to collect some resources like trees. More information on this seed can be found right here.

-1400738501

This seed features a mountain village style area. If you’re after a seed that is more focused on the aesthetics of a mountain with the aid of villages scattered about then then check this one out. Source can be found right here.

Villages

943, 78, -1104

165, 66, 585

990, 68, -825

Stronghold

948, 24, -825

Ice Biome

1148, 92, -908

822756181

There is not too many areas worth venturing out to in this seed, but if you’re wanting a location with a nice looking village already built as a set piece then you can’t go wrong with this seed. There are over a dozen houses built around in a village near some small mountains and rivers flowing nearby. Source of the seed can be found here.