Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Chaos Generator

Once you’ve got enough Runes under your belt, Prodeus will let you visit this short but intense stage, where you’re forced into close quarters with a small army of Chaos forces. It all culminates in a fight against a new enemy, as well as some of the trickier secrets in the game so far.

Here’s how to find everything hidden in Chaos Generator.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1 | Genesis, Part 2 | Excavation | Chaos Generator

Trials: Shotgun | Shredders

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Chaos Generator

Up until now, all of the secrets in Prodeus have at least been nominally reachable with the standard jump, but once you’re past Genesis Part 2, that particular party stops. While you don’t need any additional equipment to simply clear every stage from here on out, many secrets and/or Ore Fragments are hidden somewhere that cannot be reached without the double-jump boots.

If you’ve been following this guide up until now, you should have 14 or 15 Ore Fragments banked after a full clear on Genesis Part 2. The double-jump costs 20 Ore at the Shop, so you can easily farm the rest from Trial: Shredders.

Secrets: 4

This is a surprisingly tricky level to write a guide about, as it’s essentially a “bottle episode”: once you drop into the generator facility, the rest of the stage is all set in different parts of the same small room.

To avoid confusion as much as possible: that room is roughly split into three sections, with a shielded chamber in the center that holds a new enemy, the Void Reaper.

You need to attack that shield three times before you can hit the Void Reaper directly and take the blue key it’s guarding. Each time you do so, you’ll deactivate a couple of force fields and/or doors that keep you from moving further into the stage.

As such, Chaos Generator can be usefully if broadly split into three areas. #1 is the entry zone; #2 is the area that’s opened up after you damage the shield in #1; and #3 is the more cluttered area that you can access once you’ve hit the shield in #2.

#1: If you’re in the first area and facing the Void Reaper’s shielded chamber, look to the left, just past the big locker full of shotgun ammo. Walk through the deactivated force field, go halfway up the ramp on your right, and turn around 180 degrees.

You should see a pack of chaos ammo in a cavern on top of a ledge. Jump to that ledge and enter the cavern to find more chaos ammo and an Ore Fragment.

#2: Once again in the first area, face the shotgun ammo cache and look up. There’s a massive destructible switch above you, high on the wall, which seems to be impervious to everything except rockets.

If you’re facing the switch, destroying it opens a hole in the wall above you and to your left. It contains an Ore Fragment and two rockets.

#3: After your second attack on the shield, another set of doors/force fields open up, letting you go a bit further into the cavern. Here, you’ll spot a stalagmite with a health flask on top of it.

From that stalagmite, you can jump towards the exterior wall to find the level’s Automap.

#4: This is sneaky, in that you can only get it after you’ve killed the Void Reaper. Once it’s dead, take the blue key, then check the wall in the back of the third area.

There’s a destructible switch here, which reveals a blue switch. You can activate it once you’ve got the blue key to activate a lift, which carries you to a hidden maintenance duct that contains an Ore Fragment.

However, the secret only fires once you emerge above the Void Reaper’s chamber, where you can grab an armored vest.

Ore Fragments: 5

#1: If you look up from your starting position, there’s a short dock above you.

If you double-jump up to it, using one of the ammo chests for a little extra height, you’ll find an Ore Fragment at the end of a short canyon.

#2: See Secret #1, above.

#3: See Secret #2, above.

#4: After you grab the Automap in Secret #3, above, you can jump from the same stalagmite to get the level’s fourth Ore Fragment. This requires the double-jump.

#5: See Secret #4, above.