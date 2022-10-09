Titans and Doom Patrol Get First Looks Via NYCC

The state of DC Comics and their live-action properties have not been in the best of shapes. Ever since Warner Bros Discovery took over, there have been cancelations, delays, and a whole wave of uncertainty amongst the fans to the point that they don’t even know what to believe anymore. However, a few things have slipped through the grasp of the new corporate overlord, and as a result, they were at New York Comic-Con promoting their latest seasons. We are, of course, talking about Titans and Doom Patrol. The two series have been a part of HBO Max for a while since the DC Universe platform went dark.

But that hasn’t stopped their momentum, as their series continues without stopping. Both shows are starting their fourth seasons within the next month or two. So at NYCC, we got the first looks at both, and they are intriguing, if nothing else. So first up, let’s talk Titans.

Last season saw them going up against Scarecrow, Red Hood, and more as they moved to Gotham to take over for a “retired” Batman. In Season 4, they will deal with Lex Luthor, whose presence has loomed large over the series since Season 2 brought in Superboy Conner Kent.

In the first clip for Season 4 shown at New York Comic-Con, we see the Titans heading out of Metropolis when a mysterious event happens:

Yes, Lex Luthor pulls a playbook from his movie counterpart and sends a message to Conner for a meeting. What this will lead to, we’re not sure. However, we know that there are other bad guys on the horizon via Brother Blood, who also got a teaser indicating his cult will be in full effect in the fourth season when it debuts on November 3rd.

As for Doom Patrol, the highly-beloved Emmy-nominated series of pure insanity will debut in December. Unlike its counterpart, it had a full-on trailer to showcase how crazy things will be on its fourth run. It’s pretty crazy.

Not only will the various members of the Doom Patrol have to deal with new villains, including the return of the villainous butts, but they’ll also have to deal with new threats as they try and save the world again. Whether they can do that this time around is anyone’s guess.

If we’re being honest, that show shouldn’t work at all. Given the content, profanity, and just bat-crap-crazy antics the series gets into. Yet, you can’t help but love these losers because of how well they’re portrayed and written.

So while the rest of the live-action DC Comics media verse gets its act together, fans can take heart that these two series will be able to hold the fort for now.

