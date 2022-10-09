Splatoon 3: Everything You Need To Know About Splatfest

Splatoon 3 is one of the best games to come out in 2022. It effortlessly brings competitive multiplayer (among other amazing modes) to a casual audience with devilishly simple gameplay that has enough depth to keep a colossal squid happy. It is the definition of ‘easy to learn, hard to master’, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

Something that really gets the Splatoon fandom going, however, is the legendary Splatfest limited-time events. Veterans of the series know what this event is all about (for the most part…), but for newcomers, you are in for a treat. We are going to break down what Splatfests are, how they work, and why you want to get knee-deep in Ink during them.

What Is Splatfest?

Splatfest is a limited-time event that is split over a few days, typically during a specific weekend. The daily news announcement will inform you of when one is coming, and eventually, you will be shown what you are going to be fighting over thematically. For example, Splatoon 3’s first Splatfest was based around desert islands, and what you would bring: Grub, Gear, or Fun.

When Splatfest starts, you will pick a team, get a T-Shirt and duke it out over the weekend to see which team is the best. Once all is said and done, you will be rewarded with incredibly valuable Super Sea Snails based on your overall performance.

Splatfests are split into three distinct phases: Sneak Peak, Main Event, and Tri-Colour Battles.

How Does The Sneak Peek Work?

This is where the stakes are well and truly at their lowest. Things are starting to kick off, but Splatfest hasn’t quite gotten underway. Gameplaywise, nothing has changed. However, your rewards for playing have. In addition to the usual EXP you would gain from completing matches, you will now also receive rare Conch Shells when you Level Up your Catalogue.

These Conch Shells let you have a free spin on the Lobby Gacha Machine, which will unlock all kinds of exciting gubbins for your locker, tickets to use at the diner, or even gear. The more you rank up, the better.

Not only that, but Conch Shells also contribute towards your team’s score at the end of Splatfest, so even during this introductory stage of Splatfest, it is well worth playing to help out your team.

What Is The Main Event?

Once the Main Event starts, this is where the real fun begins. Splatville will be transformed into a chaotic mess of lights, partying, and celebration. It is truly a sight to behold. Not only that, but all of your Ink becomes neon-infused and the music in matches changes to reflect the kick-off of Splatfest. The visuals alone are quite the treat.

Mechanically, however, not much has changed again, with the main change being the inclusion of Clout. Clout is the measure of how well you have done throughout Splatfest, and this is where things get heated. Not only that, but you also unlock new Open and Pro Splatfest playlists.

Open is a more casual mode where you gain Clout at a steady rate. The more you play, the better. Heck, the more you win without losing the better, as you receive Streak bonuses. Pro on the other hand is far more competitive, pitting you against some of the best players Splatoon 3 has to offer. The reward? Bonus Clout.

What Are Tricolour Turf Wars?

Tricolour Battles are new to Splatoon 3 and will only be available (as far as we are aware) during Splatfest. These happen once the halfway mark of Splatfest has been reached, and this is where things get whacky.

In Tricolour Turf War, the team that is currently winning Splatfest will have to go toe-to-toe against their two trailing rivals. Matches are still technically 4v4, however, the losing teams consist of 2 players a pop. The goals of Tricolour Turf War stay the same, however – get as much Ink as you can on the field. The team that does that wins.

Unfortunately, getting into Tricolour Turf War was easier said than done during the first Splatfest. Even going into the Tricolour Turf War playlist did not ensure you would end up in that mode. It was completely random, with the odds of entering being fairly low. Over the course of the weekend, we only got into two Tricolour Turf War matches. Hopefully, future Splatfests will make this mode more accessible.

That’s everything we know about Splatfests. Be sure to check out our other Splatoon 3 guides. Happy splatting!