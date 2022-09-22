Splatoon 3: Best Main Weapons | The Best Weapon Choices for Every Class

There are over 50 weapons in Splatoon 3, but we've narrowed the list down to the 10 best you need to be a force on the splattlefield.

There are a metric ton of weapons to use in Splatoon 3. To be completely accurate, there are 53 main weapons to unlock and use in Nintendo’s newest multiplayer game. This does not include special weapons or sub-weapons, but these supporting abilites are also tied to the weapon you choose to use.

With so many options and new choices, even Splatoon veterans could get overwhelmed at the variety. But like most things, picking a weapon to use in Splatoon 3 starts by breaking things down into more manageable chunks.

There are 10 categories, or class, of weapon in Splatoon 3. Each of these classes features between two and a dozen variations on a main weapon type that you will unlock as you progress your inkling or octoling to level 30.

More Splatoon 3 Guides:

Splatoon 3: How to Spawn on Teammates | Splatoon 3: How to Throw Golden Eggs | Splatoon 3: How to Play Tableturf Battle | How to Change Your Character’s Appearance and Swap Hair Style | Splatoon 3: Every New Weapon Explained | How to Get Bronze, Silver, and Gold Scales

Best Main Weapons for Every Weapon Type

Dualies – TIE: Dark Tetra Dualies / Glooga Dualies

The Dualies are a great pick because they let you do a special dodge roll while shooting that no other weapon type allows. It is also a special class in that it has two top tier weapon picks. The Glooga Dualies have a long range for the weapon type and are perhaps the most powerful of the entire weapon class in terms of pure damage. But the Dark Tetra Dualies allow you to perform four consecutive dodge rolls, doubling the regular amount, and giving you a major mobility advantage over every other player on the field.

Shooters – .52 Gal

There is a wide variety to the largest category of weapons in Splatoon 3. When it comes to pure power, the .52 Gal has a steady rate of fire that deals huge damage. But earlier game option N-ZAP ’85 and the Splattershot are great options for rapid-fire rifle-type weapons. We also recommend not to slouch on the Hero Shot Replica, a powerful shooter you earn as a reward for completing the single-player.

Rollers – Flingza Roller

The ink roller is a classic Splatoon weapon, but the best one in Splatoon 3 is a new addition. It will take you a while to unlock, and a little more time to learn the nuances of, but the Flingza Roller is by far the most well-rounded weapon of this type. You can get a truly ludicrous amount of ink coverage when you know how to use this roller.

Blasters – Range Blaster

With a slower rate of fire than the Shooters, the Blaster class of weapon can deal more damage but lacks range. The best of these, then, is easily the Range Blaster which at least offsets this disadvantage by making you more proficient at medium and long ranges. The Rapid Blaster is another good choice in this class.

Chargers – Bamboozler 14 MK 1

These charge shot weapons are Splatoon 3‘s equivalent of sniper rifles. The best Charger in Splatoon 3 has got to be teh Bamboozler 14 MK 1. While it doesn’t have the highest damage output per hit, this weapon has a shorter charge time than the other chargers. This ease of use combined with its range makes the Bamboozler an unstoppable support weapon.

Splatlings – Heavy Splatling

This gatling-gun type of weapon is also a charger of sorts. Splatlings require you to charge up, but once you let loose the high rate of fire ink that comes out will tear through an opponent in a second flat. The Heavy Splatling is an absolute beast at any range. It will slow you down a little bit, but if you are using a Splatling that’s a compromise you are willing to make.

Sloshers – Slosher

The best projectile Slosher of the game is luckily the very first one you get. The basic Slosher is the Splatoon 3 equivalent of a grenade launcher is a well-rounded weapon that’s great for splatting enemies and inking territory simultaneously.

Stringers – Tri-Stringer

There’s only a couple of the new bow-and-arrow inspired Stringer weapons in Splatoon 3. The Tri-Stringer is the more basic, but superior, variant because it allows you to shoot three shots at once. This shotgun-like spread combined with its charge shot make the Tri-Stringer deadly up close.

Brushes – Inkbrush

Brushes are a new weapon to Splatoon 3 that are a quicker, less powerful take on the Roller. Once again, the options here are limited, so stick with the basics. The Inkbrush is fast up close and has become one of the game’s best shotgun equivalent’s in the early weeks.

Brellas – Undercover Brella

The two other Brella class weapons allow you to pop open an umbrella as a shield and shoot it at your opponents. The Undercover Brella stands out because it lets you shoot with your shield up. It doesn’t do as much damage as many of the other ideal weapons, but this unique advantage makes the Undercover Brella a standout.