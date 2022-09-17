Splatoon 3: Every New Weapon Explained

Innovative and fun weapons have always been at the heart of Splatoon. The latest in the series is the most comprehensive yet and in addition to pretty much every weapon fans are used to, Splatoon 3 brings a few more to the table.

Splatoon 3 introduces a few new main weapons as well as a cavalcade of destructive new specials. Each loadout in the game comes equipped with a special weapon that is on a charge that fills up as you ink the stage and other players. Splatoon 3 adds a bunch of new ones that have quickly become new standards and favorites.

Splatoon 3 New Main Weapons

Splatanas

Splatanas are new katana-like weapons that are surprisingly not just for close range combat. Use them to send ink flying horizontally shotgun-style with each swing. Holding the shoot button turns your attack into a charged splash that flies vertically.

There are two Splatana weapons in Splatoon 3; the Splatana Wiper and the Splatana Stamper.

Tri-Stringer

The Tri-Stringer is the other new weapon in Splatoon 3. This bow-and-arrow inspired weapon is made from makeshift parts of a fishing rod and shoots ink in multiple directions simultaneously. You can shoot charged Tri-Stringer shots that briefly freeze before exploding.

Splatoon 3 New Special Weapons

Trizooka

This one is in a way the long-awaited return of a weapon from the first Spaltoon. Like its predeccesor, the Inkzooka, Splatoon 3‘s Trizooka is a long range, high powered ink launcher special weapon. It has a powerful shot can fires three blasts at once and can be fired up to three times once activated.

Killer Wail 5.1

Like the Trizooka, the Killer Wail 5.1 is the modified return of a weapon from Splatoon. The special weapon summons six floating megaphones that move and attack enemies with laser beams.

Zipcaster

The Zipcaster is the slickest of the new Splatoon 3 special weapons. While it’s capability is not as immediately recognizable as the heavy Trizooka or the defensive Big Bubbler, the Zipcaster is a great special choice. Popping the ability coats you in your ink, allowing you to stretch your arms and zip around as if you had a grapple hook. You only get three zips per use so don’t waste them. The Zipcaster is a great way to get behind enemy lines and start inking the opposing home base.

Crab Tank

The Crab Tank is a brand new mechanized special weapon. Pop it to hop into your own tank mech with two different weapons for taking out opposing Inklings and Octolings. The Crab Tank can also turn into a ball to roll around. It’s faster than its regular glacial movement speed, but even the rolling mode is quite slow. Know that this special weapon can be powerful but it will leave you exposed if you use it in the wrong situation.

Big Bubbler

The Big Bubbler is a great defensive special weapon for team players. This modified version of an older Splatoon weapon, in this instance the Bubbler. This improved special provides a large bubble shield for all your teammates that enemy ink cannot penetrate. This can be extremely clutch in a tense face-off.

Ink Vac

The Ink Vac has the largest learning curve of all the new weapons in Splatoon 3. This vacuum inspired special weapon allows you to block and suck up incoming enemy ink and shoot it back out at the opposing team. The more ink you can collect the larger the splat you are going to make with your Ink Vac.