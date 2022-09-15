Splatoon 3: How To Change Your Character’s Appearance & Swap Hair Style

Customizing your Inkling or Octoling in Splatoon 3 isn't just about having the freshest fit. Change up your hair style at any time.

Inklings and Octolings are the squid and octopus inhabitants of the world of Splatoon 3. Running around Splatsville, Splatoon 3‘s hub area, you will see dozens of other player’s characters, fits, and graffiti. With so many stylish attire options, it’s easy to forget you can also change your character’s appearance and hair style at any point.

Changing your hair style is free to do at any time in Splatoon 3, as are all the other traits you select at the start of the game. The menu option is just unfortunately buried a little deeper than it probably should be.

How to Change Your Character’s Hair Style in Splatoon 3

In order to change the hair, style, and (weirdly enough) pants of your Splatoon 3 avatar you are going to need to find the Style Tab tab in the equipment menu. Here’s a step by step tutorial on how to find it.

First, open the equipment menu by pressing “+”

Navigate to the other menu (fourth option).

From here you can use “L” and “R” to navigate to the Style Tab.

The Style tab will allow you to change your hairstyle as well as your eyebrow style. You can also change your pants from this tab at any point when you are in Splatsville.

How to Change Your Appearance in Splatoon 3

The Style menu does not allow you to change your Inkling’s skin tone or eye color. For that you are going to have to launch back into the character creator by finding the Player Settings option— which can be done at any time per the following:

Open the main menu (“X”).

Using “R” navigate over to Options.

Scroll down to Other.

From here you can scroll over and down to the Player Settings

You will then be prompted asking if you would like to re-enter the character creator

From here you can customize every aspect of your character’s appearance that Splatoon 3 allows. Using the equipment menu lets you change hair and pants in a more on-the-fly manner, but this setting gives you more options and isn’t very time consuming at all. You can also customize your Small Fry’s hairstyle as well from here. You can even try and make it match your own!