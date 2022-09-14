Splatoon 3: How to Play Tableturf Battle

Single-Player, multiplayer, and Salmon Run are the three gameplay pillars of Splatoon 3. But there is a forth, more hidden, game mode that exists separate from the rest of the game. While exploring Splatsville you will eventually stumble upon Tableturf Battle, a collectible card game that exists in the world of Splatoon 3.

Tableturf Battle will pit you against NPC opponents in a turn-based card game that is equal parts Tetris and Splatoon. Each card has a different arrangement of blocks and its your objective to cover the board with more of your color than the opponents — exactly like Turf War. Passing turns will charge up your special meter, so there is a surprising strategic layer to the seemingly one dimensional mini-game.

Before you begin playing Tableturf Battle, though, you are going to have to find the starter deck somewhere in Splatsville. Unlike Splatoon 3‘s other modes you cannot start Tableturf Battle from your main menu. Instead, you’re going to have to talk to the fish in charge to start card battles with NPCs.

Where to Get the Tableturf Battle Starter Deck

In order to begin playing Tableturf Battle you have to find the Splatsville Dojo. The fastest way to get there is to head straight from the starting point in Splatsville and take a right like you are heading to Grizzco. Walk past Grizzco and you’ll see and alley on your left.

Follow this alleyway and at the end of it you’ll find some inklings hanging out around the fish that runs the Tableturf scene. Speak to her and you will receive your starter deck. By talking to her again you will be able to take on an escalating list of NPC opponents in this card-based battle mode.

How to Play Tableturf Battle

To play Tableturf Battle you can go to the Splatsville Dojo and choose opponents from a list of increasingly challenging enemies. You can also approach some player characters you see in Splatsville and play against a computer using their deck. There is currently no option to play Tableturf Battle against your friends or strangers online. It is strictly single-player vs. AI for the time being.

The basics of the mode require you to use the cards in your hand to take over as much of the board as you can. Orange Special Spaces are worth surrounding with ink, since that will earn you one Special Point. Points can also be gained by passing on a turn. Special Points are used to whop your opponent with Special Attacks that ink over their territory. Any card can be used as a Special but the ones with more tiles cost more Special Points.

Play the early game wisely and save up your points in order to unload and dish out the pain in the final turns of the battle.

How to Get More Cards for Tableturf Battles

The only way to get more cards in Tableturf Battle is through randomized card packs, like any good CCG. The quickest way to get more card packs in Splatoon 3 is by winning Tableturf Battles. Leveling up at the Splatsville Dojo will ensure you are consistently earning more card packs and opponents to challenge.

There are also many ways to earn card packs outside of Tableturf Battle Mode. The Shell-Out machine has a chance to dispense packs on a pull. Cards can also be earned by playing the single-player mode and occasionally they will be a reward for leveling up your Catalog rank.