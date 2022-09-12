Splatoon 3: When Do Shops Refresh?

The Splatoon 3 shops refresh their stock once per day at the same time, so be on the lookout for the freshest drops.

If you’ve been playing Splatoon 3, you may have noticed each gear shop only has a very limited inventory. This is because, like in Splatoon‘s Turf War and Salmon Run modes, the shops too are on a timed schedule. Unlike the modes, though, these only refresh once per day. Thankfully, they reset at the same time every day.

The clothing, headgear, and shoes shops are the go-to place for buying and upgrading your Squid kid’s wardrobe. Each of them only sells six items at a time, so you can buy them out of stock pretty quickly. Here’s what you need to know about when exactly all the shops in Splatoon 3 restock.

When Do The Shops Refresh Their Inventory in Splatoon 3?

The shops in Splatoon 3 will change their inventory every 24 Hours. The shop refresh always happens at 5 PM PST/7 PM CT/8 PM EST. Once you’ve bought out a shop you must wait until the allotted time in order to be able to purchase more gear.

There is no getting around this restriction, either, so don’t try to be clever. Even changing the time zone on your Nintendo Switch will not get the shops to refresh because the restock time is the same for everyone around the world. This can be a little annoying, but know there are other ways to get new cosmetics even when all the stores are sold out.

The other in-game ways of acquiring cosmetics are by doing Salmon Runs or by asking Murch to steal another Inkling’s clothes from Splatsville. Some of the Salmon Run rewards capsules you earn by completing runs will give you new clothes. So grinding out matches in Grizzco is a great way to earn more gear.

If you haven’t met Murch, you can find him hanging out right outside of the Lobby in Splatsville. After reaching level 4, talking to Murch will unlock the ability for him to copy clothes from any of the Squid Kids you see in the hub so you can imitate their fit. This won’t necessarily mean you get the exact abilities the player has equipped on their gear, just the item of clothing and its default ability.

However, Murch’s abilities are somewhat limited. You can copy any piece of clothing bought at a shop, but that’s it. You cannot game the system and use this to get gear exclusive to Amiibo or earned through progression. Murch can also only deliver one piece of clothing per day, so choose wisely or prepare to have a long queue of deliveries.