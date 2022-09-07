Early Review Scores Praise Splatoon 3, Game Out Friday

When it comes right down to it, people like reading reviews because they want to get a sense of what to expect with a show, a movie, or in today’s case, a video game. Not everyone will agree with the reviews, of course, and many games, movies, and shows are famous for doing well in spite of bad reviews. But it’s always nice when the critics and fans line up to say that a title is great, and such seems to be the case with the upcoming Splatoon 3. The first reviews for it have come out and they are indeed very positive, despite some commenting on the title’s lack of innovation.

Splatoon 3 early review scores



Eurogamer 'Recommended'

The Independant 9

Destructoid 9

Game Informer 8.5

IGN (SP) 8

VG247 4/5

The Gamer 4/5

GamesRadar+ 4/5

GameSpot 7

VGC 3/5



MC 84 (28 critics)https://t.co/k5sZDZREv7



OC 79 (25 critics)https://t.co/qhHQLjCtrb pic.twitter.com/A0KCyTlLGJ — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 7, 2022

As of the current moment, MetaCritic lists the game as having an overall score of about 84. That’s pretty good, but there are a few caveats that you obviously have to take into account here, the first being that even though reviewers had access to certain things, they couldn’t play the full 100% of the title because some of that content hasn’t been reached yet. They may have not had enough players to work with at times as well.

We know that Salmon Run is not just coming back in this game, but it’ll be available 24/7, which is a huge change in and of itself. We also know that there is going to be a special event upcoming not unlike the Splatfests that will be known as “Big Run,” where the Salmonids try and take over the city.

That is something the reviewers haven’t gotten to try, so who knows if that would’ve raised the score or not. Plus, the game is very much about longevity and not just short bursts. People will keep coming back to the game to play with friends when they’re available and do things like the Splatfests, so that will likely work in the game’s overall favor.

Key among these is that many reviews stated that “Nintendo stuck to the familiar formula,” and that would be true. Most people would agree that part of what makes Splatoon so much fun is that it has a formula that works. All Nintendo needed to do was go and tweak it slightly and add in some new coats of paint–or ink–to make it fresh. They’ve done this via the new weapons, the new stages, the new ways to customize your character, the upcoming card battle mode, Big Run, the triple-threat Splatfests, and more!

No matter if you believe the critics, you can trust the fans. They had a blast at the World Premiere Splatfest event, and they want the game right now if they could have it. So go try out Splatoon 3 for yourself when it arrives on September 9 and have a blast.

Source: Twitter