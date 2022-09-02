Splatoon 3 Reveals Full Accessibility to Salmon Run

When it comes to most genres of gaming, if you are a franchise specifically, you need to keep evolving in order to not just stay relevant, but stay fresh and fun. Sometimes, these are small quality-of-life changes to make things not exactly as they were before, or learning from past mistakes to make visuals and gameplay better. In the case of Splatoon, when it first came out, it was doing all it can to be a fun and fresh shooter, and it succeeded. When the sequel arrived, it added new modes of gameplay, including that of Salmon Run. This mode will be in Splatoon 3, but with a key improvement in terms of timing.

Many players might recall that the beloved Salmon Run mode was not only you could always go and do the moment you jumped into the game. Due to certain restrictions, you could only play it at certain times of the day, which was obviously not something that fans were appreciative of as it meant they had to coordinate to make sure they could dive into the mode. However, on the official North American Twitter handle for Splatoon 3, the team has announced that this time around, Salmon Run will be accessible 24/7!

This is a huge deal and fans will no doubt be very excited about this. Salmon Run plays very differently than the other online modes, and it’s an addictive blast. Players have to go and do battle not against other players, but team up with them in order to fight the various Salmonids that arrive from the mucky waters below. They’ll then have to face off against Boss Salmonids in order to get their golden eggs, which are exactly what the mysterious Mr. Grizz wants. Collect enough of them within the time limit and you win!

You’ll be able to earn special rewards by doing this side game, including getting new titles within the company! So now, you won’t have a restriction on how much time to put into the title!

This won’t be the only addition to Splatoon 3 in terms of content. We’re getting a card battle game that is sure to make things interesting. Salmon Run will get its own event mode known as “the Big Run,” where a horde of Salmonids will try and invade the mainland and you’ll need to stop that from happening for obvious reasons.

Then, there are the customization options, you’ll be able to customize your Inkling or Octoling more than ever before, as well as give yourself a locker that you can decorate and enjoy showing off to others.

The game comes out in just one week, so be ready for all the fun that it’s sure to bring.

Source: Twitter