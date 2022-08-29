Splatoon 3 Gets A Thrilling 7-Minute Japanese Trailer

With the Splatfest World Premiere now in the books, with Team Rock getting the victory in a hard-fought 12-hour war, the countdown to Splatoon 3 is now on. It comes out on September 9th, but any and all insights into the game will be welcomed and appreciated. If for no other reason than it’ll hype up the people who want this game even more. So, to help with that, a 7-minute Japanese trailer for the game has been released. Even if you don’t speak Japanese, you can appreciate what is being shown and loosely understand what they’re trying to show off.

It also should be noted there that Splatoon 2 honestly did incredibly in Japan and is one of their best-selling Nintendo Switch titles overall. No doubt Nintendo wants to mimic that success.

Anyway, the 7-minute video breaks down almost every main aspect of Splatoon 3, so we’ll loosely do the same. Such as how the primary mode of multiplayer in the game will be Turf War. Where you’ll need to ink the majority of the stage you’re playing on with your ink to defeat your foe. The fun here is that there will be not only a lot of different stages to have fun with but different levels of players to go up against, including Anarchy Battle, where you’ll try and win a streak of battles to better yourself.

Once the main game launches, the other big mode you can do is Salmon Run. “The Next Wave,” as it’s being called in the third title of the series, will feature you trying to get more eggs for Mr. Grizz against both new and familiar-looking Salmonids. To the extent that in some battles, you’ll have to face off against massive-sized ones in intense battles where only throwing eggs will help you survive! Plus, the “Big Run” event that we still have very loose details on looks intriguing.

If you’re looking for non-combative information, then you need only look at the various stores that’ll be available for you to go to and purchase from in the game. Each store has a certain kind of item that you can buy. Such as with Sheldon and the various weapons you can purchase to have the best gear for your battles. Or, you can go to one of the three leading clothing stores and ensure your Inkling or Octoling is dressed for success or style to make them look like you!

Add to that a story mode, a Tetris-style card battle mode, and the Splatfests that’ll happen every month, and you can see why Splatoon 3 is so highly-anticipated.

Source: YouTube