The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere Results Are In

It was a very busy day on Saturday for many Nintendo Switch players, as the Splatfest World Premiere arrived to showcase just how much fun the Splatfests can be once more, as well as show off the new features that’ll make these events even more enjoyable. This was a great free trial run of Splatoon 3, and the response from those who played it made it clear that this game was severely missed and that the launch of the game can’t come soon enough.

Either way, the Splatfest World Premiere is now sadly over, but for 12 glorious hours, players were busy with Turf Wars and Tri-Color battles as they fought for their team–in this case, that would be Rock, Paper, or Scissors. But who would win the contest was not just about who voted, but how well they played the game. In a Splatest, there are three metrics by which a team is scored. You have the popular vote, the open battles, and then the Pro battles. If you win, you get a certain number of points.

The team of Deep Cut broadcasted the results in the game if you logged into it today, and the winner of the event was…Team Rock! They won the popular vote and the open battles categories. Team Paper came in second, and Team Scissors came in last. Guess you say they couldn’t cut it.

The obvious question here is, so what now? Sadly, we have to wait for Splatoon 3 to arrive on September 9, which will no doubt feel like a while even though it’s honestly only about 10 days away at this point. Make no mistake, when the fans are able to get their hands on the title, they’re going to be wanting to evoke how they were in the Splatfest. The good news for them is that when they did the world premiere, they were limited in not just what they could do, but how they could grow. No leveling or buying was allowed in the demo.

In the main game, you’ll not only be able to get the weapons and gear you want, the more you play, the more you’ll be able to finesse and fine tune things in order to get to the level you want to be. Plus, there will be many more modes to play in the game, including the single-player story mode, as well as Salmon Run, and of course more Splatfests and other events. It’ll be a hard wait, but the reward will be worth it.

