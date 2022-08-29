Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teases New Forest and Pokemon

As we get closer to November 18th, fans are getting more and more excited for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Not the least of which is because it’s a new Pokemon title, but it also promises to have many new features and twists on the franchise. We’ve already seen glimpses and other teases about the game before. Still, today, the Twitter handle for Pokemon has come out with unique pictures teasing a particular area of the game that might hint at the next Pokemon reveal.

Take a look at these snapshots from the Twitter post, and you’ll instantly see what they’re talking about. This is a forest area that a Pokemon has painted on. Presumably, of course. Believe it or not, this references a real place in Spain called Oda Forest. There, an artist went and painted on trees in various ways, including doing some art pieces that you couldn’t see in full unless you were in a very specific position. So, more than likely, this phenomenon in the Paldea region is caused by a Pokemon, and you might have to find out which one and then catch it. Possibly, of course, as we don’t know for sure.

It is cool to see them referencing real-life places in this franchise. They’ve done it before with games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, and they’re continuing the trend here, which is nice. Hopefully, we’ll get the answer to this paint mystery soon enough.

As for other things we’ve learned about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we know that the game will be fully open-world for the first time. Should you choose to do the Victory Road challenge, you’ll be able to go to any city you want at any point in time and challenge the leaders in various orders. We only know one of the gym leaders at present, so we’ll likely learn more about them soon enough.

Notice that we said, “If you choose the Victory Road Challenge,” that was intentional. Because another key thing we learned is that the game will have three different main paths for you to take depending on how you want to play the game. If you want to battle to the top of the Pokemon lead, then head on the path to Victory Road. But the other two are still shrouded in mystery.

There are of course other Pokemon that have been revealed, as well as the reveal of new items, the Terastal gimmick, and more. But as we get toward the release date, more details will come forth, and fans will get excited with each new tidbit!

Source: Twitter