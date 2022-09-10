Splatoon 3 Patch Incoming To Fix Screen Issue

So, have you gotten Splatoon 3 and are enjoying the high-octane inking action of it all? We certainly hope so, as the game is meant to be the next major addition to the Nintendo Switch lineup. One that’ll hopefully sell millions and further cement the franchise as one of the best that the brand has to offer. But more on that later. You’re here right now because you might have heard about an issue that some of the players are getting in terms of a “black screen” that is “greeting them” upon first load-up of the game. Don’t worry, Nintendo knows about it, and a patch is in the works.

For those of you who haven’t gotten the game yet, the bug happens when you first load-up the game. You might get a black screen that basically impedes your progress. Not something that anyone wants. Thankfully, Nintendo has devised a workaround for it so that you can get to splatting and not just starring at the infinite black void.

What you’ll need to do is go and shut down the game, turn your Switch off in terms of its online capabilities, then go back into the game. You’ll get to do the tutorial bit and then enter Splatsville. After that, you can connect to the internet and then go to the Lobby area to finish setting up things like your regional settings and so on. That’ll help you get around the screen and into playing the game.

To be clear, this bug isn’t affecting everyone who is playing Splatoon 3, we can tell you ourselves that there are already plenty of people in the game who haven’t had that issue. But, it has happened to some, thus the patch is in the works. You’re fine to be a little tense about possibly getting this bug, but at least you now know how to work around it should it appear.

Which is good because Splatoon 3 is a very fun game that you should be playing. You’ll have all the features from the past game, and now have access to even more! Such as how Salmon Run, the brutally hard game of collecting “golden eggs” form a horde of angry and vicious enemies, is now going to be available all the time to you. Turf Wars is of course back, but with Anarchy Mode you can now take your challenge to the next level to see if you really are one of the best around.

There’s also the new card game that you can play in, the new story mode that promises to be deep, and so on. So get the game when you can and have a blast with your Inkling or Octarian.

Source: Nintendo Everything