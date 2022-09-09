Splatoon 3 Is Now Available To Get On Nintendo Switch

Over 5 years ago, Splatoon 2 arrived on the Nintendo Switch and helped ensure that the franchise was going to endure for quite some time. The first game was one of the biggest hits on the Wii U, which isn’t saying much but hey, it was something! The sequel on Switch came out REALLY soon afterward and many wondered just how different it would be. Turns out, it kept many things the same, but added key improvements to make the title more fun. Now, after five years of battles and waiting, Splatoon 3 has arrived on Nintendo Switch and has plenty of things to offer players.

First off, many of the classic things to do in the series are still here. You’ll be able to go and do Turf Wars on both a basic level and a “Pro” level so you can test your skills against the kinds of players you want to. Including your friends if you want to setup private battles and such. There is also the Salmon Run mode, where you’ll be able to go up against the Salmonids to get the golden eggs for Mr. Grizz. Oh, and don’t forget that you can now do that mode 24/7!

Add to that, the story mode returns via ‘Return of the Mammalians’! This will serve as a good tutorial for the game while also bringing the story of the original two games to a close. The story mode is not one to be missed because it’ll help you check out the new weapons and how they work, plus, the level design is honestly really impressive. Not to mention Callie and Marie are back and that’s more than enough reason to go and check out.

Something that Nintendo of America decided to point out in lieu of Splatoon 3 finally coming out is that if you have save data from the previous game, you’ll be able to bring it into the game to get some special items and access to certain modes:

Don’t forget that you can transfer your Splatoon 2 save data to Splatoon 3 for the following:

• Three Gold Sheldon Licenses that you can exchange for main weapons

• The ability to join Anarchy Battles earlier than usual pic.twitter.com/cImnyuHrNt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 9, 2022

One of the key things that players will be doing quite a lot of in the game this time around is focused on customization. You’ve always been able to deck out your Inkling/Octoling in various gear, but this time around you’ll be able to deck out your name tag, your victory dance, and even have your own locker that you can decorate in the lobby so that you can show it off to other players!

Plus, as per usual, the game will be getting updates with all sorts of things. New stages, new gear to wear, and even a card battling mode! All in Splatoon 3 is a game that many are excited for, and no doubt many of you are playing it, or have just played it, already! Stay fresh!!!

Source: Twitter