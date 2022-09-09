Genshin Impact: Tighnari Talent Guide

Tighnari's Talents interweave with his Constellation buffs in a unique way. Figure out how they work and prioritize accordingly.

If you love how Dendro Reactions work in Genshin Impact, then most likely, you’ve pulled for Tighnari (or Collei) before he moves to the Standard Banner. Tighnari’s Talents and Constellation are particularly interesting due to how they build on each other. While the interplay between these mechanics is nothing new, Tighnari’s Passive Talents appear exceptionally potent.

Tighnari uses the Admonition Books for his Combat Talent upgrades. The Admonition Books are available in the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

His standard enemy drop is the Fungal Spore series, which is probably the easiest to farm. Floating Fungus, Stretchy Fungus, Whirling Fungus, and the Elemental Shrooms all drop some version of Fungal Spores. Keep in mind that Tighnari uses Fungal Spores for both Talents and Ascension.

Finally, Tighnari needs The Meaning of Aeons from the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Weekly Boss. This is one of three drops available and as always, each drop can be converted to another via Dream Solvent.

Combat Talents

Khanda Barrier-Buster – Normal Attack

While this Talent affects all of Tighnari’s Normal Attacks, focus on what it does to his Charged Attack. Tighnari performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. There are two Charge Levels. The first Charge Level creates the typical Dendro-infused arrow.

Charge Level 2 creates a Wreath Arrow. Upon hitting an opponent, the Wreath Arrow creates 4 Clusterbloom Arrows that automatically track enemies. All of the aforementioned arrows deal Dendro DMG. Both of Tighnari’s Passive Talents will affect his Charged Attacks, specifically providing Elemental Mastery buffs. Given the Elemental Mastery buffs provided by Tighnari’s Passive Talents and Constellation, you should focus on upgrading this Combat Talent first.

Vijnana-Phala Mine – Elemental Skill

Using Tighnari’s Elemental Skill creates a Vijnana-Khanda Field, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. Tighnari also gains the Vijnana Suffusion effect, which decreases Wreath Arrow’s charging time by 2.4 seconds. Vijnana Suffusion either ends with the Skill duration or after Tighnari fires three Wreath Arrows, whichever comes first.

Essentially, Vijnana-Phala Mine creates an AoE Dendro field and drops Tighnari’s charge down to almost nothing. Usually, you’ll fire three Wreath Arrows before the Vijnana-Khanda Field dissipates.

Fashioner’s Tanglevine Shaft – Elemental Burst

Tighnari’s Burst fires six Tanglevine Shafts, which track opponents and deal Dendro DMG. Upon hit, the Tanglevine Shaft creates a second wave that also tracks opponents and deals Dendro DMG. Basically, there’s a lot of Dendro DMG going on here.

The Elemental Burst is also boosted by Tighnari’s second Passive Talent, which provides a DMG increase scaled off of Tighnari’s Elemental Mastery.

Passive Talents

Keen Sight – 1st Ascension

After Tighnari’s first Ascension, Keen Sight increases his Elemental Mastery by 50 after firing a Wreath Arrow. This buff lasts for 4 seconds. At this time, it’s unclear whether or not this Passive stacks – usually, Genshin Impact will specify it. But typically for these types of buffs, they don’t stack, so it’s better to err on that assumption.

Scholarly Blade – 4th Ascension

After Tighnari’s fourth Ascension, his Charged Attack and Elemental Burst receive a DMG buff scaled off of Tighnari’s Elemental Mastery. For each point of Elemental Mastery, DMG increases by 0.06%, with a maximum bonus of 60%. Potentially, you can increase Tighnari’s DMG by 60%, so absolutely boost his Elemental Mastery as much as possible.

Encyclopedic Knowledge – Utility Passive

When Tighnari is in your party, he will display the location of nearby Sumeru specialties on the mini-map in the upper left corner. Like the Mondstadt and Liyue versions of this Utility Passive, this is extremely helpful when you’re farming for Ascension materials.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, each Combat Talent can go up to Level 10. To triple crown a character, multiply all materials by three.

Talent Level 1-2 6 Fungal Spores

3 Teachings of Admonition

12,500 Mora

Talent Level 2-3 3 Luminescent Pollen

2 Guide to Admonition

17,500 Mora

Talent Level 3-4 4 Luminescent Pollen

4 Guides to Admonition

25,000 Mora

Talent Level 4-5 6 Luminescent Pollen

6 Guides to Admonition

30,000 Mora

Talent Level 5-6 9 Luminescent Pollen

9 Guides to Admonition

37,500 Mora

Talent Ascension 6-7 4 Crystalline Cyst Dust

4 Philosophies of Admonition

1 The Meaning of Aeons

120,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 7-8 6 Crystalline Cyst Dust

6 Philosophies of Admonition

1 The Meaning of Aeons

260,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 8-9 9 Crystalline Cyst Dust

12 Philosophies of Admonition

2 The Meaning of Aeons

450,000 Mora

Talent Ascension 9-10 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust

16 Philosophies of Admonition

2 The Meaning of Aeons

1 Crown of Insight

700,000 Mora