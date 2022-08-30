Genshin Impact: How Long Does it Take to Catch Up With The Story For Sumeru?

Genshin Impact is a huge open-world game that is well-known for its colorful cast of characters and story. The problem is that there is so much content in the game that it can be hard to get caught up without a few binge sessions. If you fell behind or are booting the game up for the first time, you likely want to experience the new Sumeru content but aren’t quite sure how long it will take to get through everything else. This isn’t counting in the Hang Out quests or off-shoot character stories either, just making your way through the meat of the Genshin Impact lore can take dozens of hours.

Below we go over just how long it will take you to get through the content and what events you will need to research to get caught up.

More Genshin Impact Guides:

Should You Pull for Kokomi in Genshin Impact? | Should You Pull for Zhongli in Genshin Impact? | Should You Pull for Ganyu in Genshin Impact? | Genshin Impact: What’s Coming in 3.1 | Genshin Impact Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, and Rich Red Brocade Farming Guide

How Long It Takes to Get Through The Genshin Impact Story

The time you will need to spend in the game in order to catch up to the Sumeru story will vary, but below, we break things down. The data below has been compiled by fans across the Internet using HowLongtoBeat.com. Generally, this gives us a safe estimate of what other players are experiencing time-wise, along with our own input.

Here is how long each section of the game will take if you just play through the story:

Mondstadt : Around 16 Hours.

: Around 16 Hours. Liyue : Around 18 Hours.

: Around 18 Hours. Inazuma: Around 22 Hours.

The main quests that you will want to push through are marked as Archon Quests. You will need to increase your Adventure Rank while doing these to access new content, which can add on extra playtime. On top of this, grinding to level characters may play into the time you spend into each region, and it’s hard to not get caught up in one of the various quests within the game.

All in all, you expect to spend around 56 hours trying to catch up with the Genshin Impact story. If you are still wanting to take your time and do the character quests, you are looking at adding on between 50 to 100 extra hours.

Past Events You Need to Watch For The Genshin Impact Story

On top of major lore being contained within the normal story, limited-time events are notorious for dropping Genshin Impact lore bombs. To help you make sense of the sea of Genshin Impact content online, here are the videos you should check out if you want to focus on the main story:

Unreconciled Stars

The Chalk Prince and the Dragon

Midsummer Island Adventure

Labyrinth Warriors

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

The Crane in the Clouds

Perilous Trail

Summer Fantasia

While you don’t have to watch all of these Unreconciled Stars, Labyrinth Warriors, and the end of Summer Fantasia are a must before getting into Sumeru.