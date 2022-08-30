Should You Pull for Ganyu in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has a strong focus on picking characters to build teams with. If you are wanting to hit big numbers, then it’s important you pick the right teammates and that they all synergize together correctly. The only problem is that if you aren’t a big spender, you need to carefully consider what characters you want to pull for. In fact, you may even be a bit anxious trying to figure out which five-stars are worth using your pity on.

Ganyu has long been said to be one of the best characters in the game. You are likely wondering if that will translate to your team and what type of role she plays.

Is Ganyu a DPS or Support Unit?

Ganyu is a very unique character. She is a five-star Cryo bow-user from Liyue. While she isn’t an Archon, she does rank up there with the likes of Zhongli and Raiden Shogun in versatility. Ganyu isn’t a one-trick pony, she can feel multiple roles on your team with ease. Many players use Ganyu as their main DPS or as a sub-DPS due to her powerful charge shots and ability to keep Cryo reactions going. Where things really get intresting is with her elemental skill and elemental burst.

Elemental skill : summons a lotus to taunt enemies for a set amount of time before dealing AoE Cryo damage.

: summons a lotus to taunt enemies for a set amount of time before dealing AoE Cryo damage. Elemental Burst: Creates a large AoE circle where Cryo damage rains down onto the field.

Both of her elemental abilities can easily be utilized to make Ganyu a support unit. Her burst is especially good for combining with other attacks like Raiden Shoguns’ elemental skill to cause constant reaction damage. In addition, Ganyu can hold her own in battle, so if you’re in a pinch, she can always deal heavy damage with her charge shot, even when built as a Cryo support unit.

Is Ganyu Right For Your Team?

Ganyu can fit into a wide range of team comps, with a few exceptions. Ganyu won’t work well on a Geo team, and Cryo doesn’t react with the Dendro element, so running her along with Tighnari might not be in your best interest. If your using her as a DPS, then have supports that grant her close-range attacks, like with Xianglings, elemental burst won’t be favorable.

Ideally, you want attacks that will allow Ganyu to stay at a distance and still deal reaction damage to enemies. This can be done with characters like Fischl.