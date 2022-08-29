Genshin Impact: Best Dendro Traveler Build

The Traveler can now resonate with Dendro! Experiment with new reactions and new builds to get the most out of your Traveler.

With Sumeru now accessible to all Genshin Impact players, Travelers can now resonate with Dendro. Currently, the Traveler can use four out of the seven elements: Anemo, Geo, Electro, and Dendro. To add to the fun, maximizing the most out of each Element requires tweaks to your Traveler build. This is for my fellow handful of Traveler mains, because Dendro Traveler is fantastic.

Genshin Impact Fungal Spore, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust Farming Guide | Genshin Nelotpala Lotus Farming Guide | Genshin Impact Rukashavva Mushrooms Farming Guide

Best Position – Dendro Support

Indicated in the Traveler’s Dendro Talents, Traveler has an emphasis on Energy Recharge. This suggests that Dendro Traveler should be used to constantly apply Dendro to enemies and should rely on dealing Dendro DMG.

The Traveler’s Dendro Elemental Skill – Razorgrass Blade – functions in a similar way to their Electro one. The Skill releases a wave of three Dendro shots, but does not provide bonus Elemental Particles for the Traveler’s Burst. But the Skill can do some good damage if you boost the Traveler’s Elemental Mastery. Razorgrass Blade’s DMG increases by 0.15% for every point of Elemental Mastery the Traveler possesses.

Best Weapons

5 Star – Freedom-Sworn

The Freedom-Sworn increases Elemental Mastery by a set value, which will boost Dendro Reactions created by the Traveler. It also increases DMG by a percentage. When Freedom-Sworn triggers Elemental Reactions, its wielder gains a Sigil of Rebellion once every 0.5 seconds. This can occur even if the character isn’t on the field.

Once the character has 2 Sigils, they’ll be consumed to increase nearby party members ATK by a percentage and Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by a percentage. This bonus lasts for 12 seconds. After consumption, the character will not gain any Sigils for 20 seconds.

Essentially, Freedom-Sworn automatically boosts Elemental Mastery and DMG. It will then increase ATK, Normal, Charged, and Plunging for a certain amount of time after triggering Elemental Reactions. Since Dendro Traveler should be creating as many Dendro Reactions as possible, Freedom-Sworn’s bonuses play into the Traveler’s usage.

Skyward Blade receives an honorable mention for its Energy Recharge boost, but its Weapon Skill can be better used by a Main DPS.

4 Star – Festering Desire or Iron Sting

Probably the best 4 Star sword in the game, the Festering Desire was an event exclusive weapon from the introduction of Dragonspine. Festering Desire increases Energy Recharge, Elemental Skill DMG, and Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by a percentage. So this plays into cutting down on Traveler’s Burst cost and increasing Traveler’s Dendro DMG as much as possible.

If you don’t have the Festering Desire, you can also use the Iron Sting. As a craftable sword, Iron Sting is much easier to refine and ascend. Iron Sting increases Elemental Mastery by a set value. When dealing Elemental DMG, the sword increases all DMG by a percentage for 6 seconds. It allows for a maximum of two DMG stacks that can occur once every second.

Honorable mentions include Favonius Sword and Sacrificial Sword.

3 Star – Skyrider Sword

The Skyrider Sword’s Passive Skill grants a bonus percentage of Energy Recharge. When using an Elemental Burst, Skyrider Sword grants a 12% increase in ATK and Movement SPD for 15 seconds. The percentage goes up depending on the weapon’s Refinement. This will help cut down on the Traveler’s high Burst cost, especially for a C0 Traveler.

Best Artifact Sets

Overall, you should equip artifacts with Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, Dendro DMG Bonus, CRIT Rate, and CRIT DMG. This applies to both main stats and substats. Good luck.

4PC Deepwood Memories

This is one of two new Artifact Sets introduced in Sumeru. At 2 pieces, Deepwood Memories grants a 15% Dendro DMG Bonus. At 4 pieces, it reduces opponents’ Dendro RES by 30% for 8 seconds after they’re hit with an Elemental Skill or Burst. The character equipped with Deepwood does not have to be on the field to trigger the Dendro RES effect, making it perfect for the quick changes you’ll do with Dendro Traveler.

You can farm for Deepwood Memories in the Domain, Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. This is the Domain on the border of Liyue and Sumeru, just west of The Chasm. It’s also an easy Domain to unlock and access before even getting to Sumeru City.

4PC Gilded Dreams

The second of the two new Sumeru sets, Gilded Dreams is the other Artifact Set available through the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. As the secondary set, you may have more luck farming for this set over Deepwood.

2 pieces of Gilded Dreams increases Elemental Mastery by 80 points. At 4 pieces, it grants buffs to its equipped character within 8 seconds of that character triggering an Elemental Reaction. For party members with the same Elemental Type as the Reaction, Gilded increases their ATK by 14%. For characters with a different Elemental Type, their Elemental Mastery is increased by 50. Each buff will apply to up to three characters that fit its criteria. The effect can be triggered once every 8 seconds and the equipped character doesn’t need to be on the field.

2PC Deepwood Memories & 2PC Wanderer’s Troupe

This combination grants the Traveler a 15% Dendro DMG Bonus as well as 80 Elemental Mastery. Because Elemental Mastery points directly increases Razorgrass Blade’s DMG, this combination is best if you want Dendro Traveler to function more as a Sub-DPS (or you just like seeing big green numbers).

Equipping 2 pieces of Gilded Dreams will do the same thing, so you have two options for increasing Elemental Mastery. Just choose from whichever set has better substats. Most likely, it will be Wanderer’s Troupe since it’s a common boss drop among the regular and weekly bosses.

2PC Deepwood & 2PC Emblem of Severed Fate

This combination lends itself more to a true Support build, since 2 pieces of Severed Fate increases Energy Recharge by 20%. Emblem will contribute to reducing the Traveler’s Elemental Burst as much as possible, allowing for more frequent Dendro AoE via the Lea Lotus Lamp. Generally speaking, equip Wanderer’s Troupe for more damage. Equip Emblem for more frequent Bursts.

Best Teams

Dendro Resonance

If you’re pulling for Tighnari as your Dendro Main DPS or if you want to use Collei, try experimenting with how Dendro Resonance affects your team.

One of your other two teammates should be elements that react with Dendro – Electro, Hydro, and Pyro. Since there are two slots open, doubling up on one of the three available elements may be useful.

Alternatively, you can fill the remaining spot with Geo for shields or Anemo for Swirls Reactions. Sumeru has a lot of water lying around, making Hydro infused Swirls very easy to create.

Teammates for the last two spots include Xiangling, Bennett, Thoma, Tartaglia, Kokomi, Fischl, and Kuki Shinobu.

Reaction Team

Instead of going for the Dendro Resonance, this team focuses on creating different Elemental Reactions. Instead of completely maximizing your Dendro Reactions, this team build allows for more variance in characters and Elements. For example, instead of double Dendro and double Electro, you can swap Collei or Tighnari for a Hydro character. This makes it possible to trigger Bloom and Electro-Charged reactions.

In this team, the Traveler should mostly be used for off-field damage or constant application of Dendro for reactions. Otherwise, you can have fun with whatever you want, like freezing enemies with Cryo and Hydro or going for additional Swirl damage. A team of Xingqiu, Traveler, Kaeya, and Thoma is a good place to start.