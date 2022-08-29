Nobody Saves The World Gets Frozen Hearth DLC In September

Nobody Saves the World is a dungeon-crawling action RPG that was released earlier this year across most major platforms. It is both developed and published by DrinkBox Studios, which is a developer known for previously creating hit indie Metroidvania’s like the Guacamelee! series. Nobody Saves the World was met with a generally positive reception, and fans of the game will now be pleased to know that they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on new content for the indie RPG. The Frozen Hearth DLC for Nobody Saves the World is set to be released on September 13, and a new trailer for the content can be seen below.

Frozen Hearth will include features like a brand new area, new forms, and new challenges when it releases. The DLC will cost a reasonable $4.99 in total. The two new forms included in Frozen Hearth are the Killer Bee and the Mechanic. Players will need to travel to a new area known as The Tempering to unlock these forms. This new area will feature some hopefully enjoyable gameplay thanks to a variety of puzzles and tests of skill. Mini Golf is one of the activities that is included in that too. When players have traveled to the Tempering and managed to unlock the Killer Bee and the Mechanic forms, they will be able to use them in both the DLC and the main game.

DLC is a common practice in modern games, and it can be created for a variety of reasons. Ian Campbell, the lead designer of the game, offered up some insight into why DrinkBox Studios decided to create Frozen Hearth. Campbell explains that the team had a lot of extra ideas that it had to leave “on the cutting room floor.” This new DLC was a chance for the studio to bring back some of these scrapped ideas.

“We had a blast creating even more forms, as well as puzzles and challenges that make the most of the game’s mix-and-match customization!”

DrinkBox Studios has also been improving the experience of Nobody Saves the World since its release earlier this year. The developer has released updates to fix bugs and it even added a local co-op mode to the game.

The Frozen Hearth DLC will set players back $4.99 but it can also be purchased as a bundle with the full game for $27.99 on the console versions. There will also be a Steam version of this bundle which includes the soundtrack, but there is no word on the pricing for this version just yet.

Nobody Saves the World is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Frozen Hearth DLC will be released on September 13.

Source