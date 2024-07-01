Nintendo President Has Plans To Fight Off Scalpers During Nintendo Switch 2 Launch

There is a ton of anticipation over the Nintendo Switch successor. This new console has been in the headlines for a long while, with no clear indication of when we’ll get our first look. Still, it’s a console that has plenty of fans waiting to get their hands on a unit. However, there is plenty of fear that getting these consoles will be tough to come by when they first hit the marketplace.

We see it all the time with any new notable item release. It’s not just for video games; any hot ticket item will bring many scalpers. These individuals will buy up all the available stock and attempt to resell the item at a massive price. That happened when the first Nintendo Switch console dropped, and then it happened again with Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony during the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Thanks to IGN, who translated a recent shareholders meeting for Nintendo, we have some insight into how the company plans to fight back against the threat of stock being immediately purchased. Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president, is taking an approach where Nintendo has a massive amount of stock built up for these units so that consumers will have no problem finding a unit from an official retailer.

Meanwhile, it looks like Nintendo will also likely seek out laws and regulations depending on the region, which will further prevent units from being bought up in an attempt to sell again at an inflated price. So, there are efforts already in place to ensure this upcoming launch will hopefully go as smoothly as possible.

Of course, we don’t have any new information about what to expect with this new console quite yet. Hopefully, we’ll finally get plenty of insight about it as we get through the second half of this year. Furthermore, it would be great also to learn when we’ll be able to get our hands on a unit. But, for now, we’ll have to wait for the official Nintendo Direct to emerge online to hold the answers to our questions.