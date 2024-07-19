Diablo 4 Reveals Upcoming Spiritborn Class

The new class is entirely new for the series.

The Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 is coming this October, and with it, players will finally get their hands on an entirely new class for the series. The Spiritborn is a versatile jungle-inspired class that looks perfect for quick DPS action, and the class is sure to bring some new life to Blizzard’s popular title.

Check out the Spiritborn Class Trailer below:

Spiritborn call upon “the unique strengths of Jaguar, Gorilla, Eagle, and Centipede Spirit Guardians to overcome any nightmare the Burning Hells throws their way,” the official description reads.

“Spiritborn are versatile warriors who fuse devastating three-hit-combo attacks and acrobatic fluidity into a potent display of their ferocity,” it continues.

“They are masters of hand-to-hand combat, doling out lethality at close range through the ability to extend their wrath with the aid of spirit energy and their favored demon-slaying implement, the glaive. Their physical prowess allows them to block or dodge incoming strikes, absorbing this power for themselves or redirecting it back at their aggressors.”

Watch the full Spiritborn reveal stream below:

According to the game’s developers, Spiritborn is Diablo 4’s fastest and most aggressive class yet, allowing players to diversity their playstyle by channeling one of its many Spirit Animals.

Diablo IV was released in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. By August 2023, it boasted over 12 million players. Its first expansion pack, Vessel of Hatred, will be released on October 8 and is available to preorder now.

