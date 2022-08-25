Genshin Impact Fungal Spore, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust Farming Guide

Genshin Impact makes it no secret that a good portion of your time spent in the game is going to be farming. Whether it’s picking up items from around the world, or getting monster drops, the game will keep you busy. Fungal drops are needed to ascend several characters in the game, including Tighnari, the game’s very first five-star Dendro character. Below is how to easily farm the drops.

How to Get Fungal Spore, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust Farming in Genshin Impact

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map by HoYoverse

The way to get Fungal drops is to defeat Fungus enemies. These are extremely common, as you can see in the map above, which shows just how many places you can find the Floating Hydro Fungus alone. You can find them all throughout the Sumeru region, and in the underground section of The Chasm. Sumeru is the best hunting ground though, as they are rather limited in The Chasm.

Here is the list of Fungi enemies in the game that will give you the Fungal Spore, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust drops:

Floating Dendro Fungus

Winged Cryoshroom

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Winged Dendroshroom

Grounded Hydroshroom

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

Floating Hydro Fungus

Fungi aren’t easy to defeat and can be dealt with in a matter of seconds by most teams. If you get tired of fighting them, though, then you can go to the in-game shop to buy the Fungal drops in exchange for Masterless Stardust. There is a cap on how many of each Fungal drop you can buy during the month.