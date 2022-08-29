Genshin Impact: What’s Coming in 3.1

Genshin Impact is only going to continue to become a more mass-open world as updates release. In version 3.0, we have three full regions, plus half of the Sumeru region, which is massive. In addition to the land we can see on the main map, we have underground locations like Enkanomiya and The Chasm to explore through. That’s not to even mention the massive roster of characters and lists of items that you can already gather or create. With the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.1, things will only continue to grow even more.

So what all can you look forward to being added in when version 3.1 finally launches, and how much more of Sumeru will you have to explore?

New Desert Area Coming in Genshin Impact 3.1

The desert area of Sumeru will be released in 3.1 and currently looks to be bigger than the area we are already exploring. Of course, with a new area comes new collectibles, possibly new enemies, and a ton of new characters to meet. There also may be a heat meter, like seen in the Signora battle, that you will need to maintain in order to explore the region. On top of this desert expansion, popular leakers have also stated that a bit more of Sumeru will be released after 3.1, meaning that things are going to get even bigger.

We already know that the update cycle has been cut down to five weeks until version 3.4 to keep a flow going with the story of the region. If the release cycle goes like that of Inazuma, then a new piece of Sumeru should also be released in 3.2 as well. We also know that new events will come in this version.

New Characters Being Released in Genshin Impact 3.1

There are three new characters that will be released during Genshin Impact version 3.1 Here are details on all three of them:

Nilou : Five-star Hydro sword-user.

: Five-star Hydro sword-user. Cyno : Five-star Electro polearm-user

: Five-star Electro polearm-user Candace: Four-star Hydro polearm-user.

Nilou and Cyno had already been teased by HoYoverse, but Candace is a surprise addition. Surprisingly Cyno and Nilou both seem to act as a DPS or sub-DPS in the game. Candace, on the other hand, acts as a support and seems to play well with Nilou.

In addition, both Cyno and Nilou will debut with signature five-star weapons and, unlike Tighnari, will likely not be going on the Standard Banner. This makes them the first two true exclusives of the region. Aside from these characters, we don’t know who will appear in the story for 3.1.

There will likely also be rerun characters from Mondstadt on the banner as a festival called Weinlesefest will be going on. We may see characters like Eula rerun.