Should You Pull for Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

One thing that you will quickly notice when playing Genshin Impact is that team builds are extremely popular. In fact, there are some players that focus every bit of their efforts on building teams that can take on the Spiral Abyss. These teams will often use some familiar characters like Bennett time and time again due to their versatility. One character you will likely see pop up in many team build is none other than the Geo Archon himself, Zhongli.

It’s not just Zhongli’s fancy title that makes players want him, though. He’s one of the most useful characters in the game as he fits into a huge range of teams.

Is Zhongli a Support or DPS Unit in Genshin Impact?

Zhongli is a five-star Geo polearm user who has watched over Liyue for thousands of years. Despite his powerful lore, though, he isn’t usually used as a DPS unit. For the most part, he’s used for his burst damage and his ability to create powerful shields.

To give you a better idea of what Zhongli can do, here is a quick rundown of his elemental skill and elemental burst.

Elemental Skill : When tapped this summons a Geo tower that pulses Geo damage. When held the Geo tower is summoned along with a powerful Geo shield that protects the on field character.

: When tapped this summons a Geo tower that pulses Geo damage. When held the Geo tower is summoned along with a powerful Geo shield that protects the on field character. Elemental Burst: Zhongli drops a meteor on the field that deals AoE Geo damage and petrified enemies for a short duration of time.

Zhongli’s shield, when he’s built right, can pretty much be kept up at all times once you get your team rotation down. In addition, his elemental burst is quick and is great for dealing a high amount of damage quickly.

Is Zhongli Right For My Team in Genshin Impact

Luckily, there really aren’t any downsides to pulling for Zhongli as he is one of the most useful characters out there. His ability to create a powerful shield makes him slot into the fourth slot of just about any team comp with ease. He is especially useful for farming Azadaha and can make trips into the Spiral Abyss much easier.

He’s one of the few Genshin Impact characters that is on the highly recommended list. While new characters may be more appealing, if you are looking to build a strong team, then Zhongli is always a safe bet. In fact, there will likely never be a shield user as strong as him.