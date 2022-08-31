Where to Buy Authentic Genshin Impact Merch

Image via Kotobukiya

Genshin Impact has become a huge franchise, so it’s no surprise merch has started to pop up. If you live in the East, though, you may have noticed it’s a bit hard to import items. In fact, many sites don’t even sell a large quantity of merchandise. Sure, you see the figures by Japanese companies like Kotobukiya, but the plushies and jewelry are nowhere to be found. The truth is that there is a huge gap that is waiting to be filled in the East, and most of the merchandise you can buy off sites like Amazon isn’t official.

Just where do you go to buy Genshin Impact merchandise, and how do you avoid purchasing bootlegs?

Is TaoBao a Reliable Site?

One of the top sites you will see trending when searching for Genshin Impact goods is known as TaoBao. TaoBao is a legitimate site and an eCommerce giant, but it’s similar to eBay. Instead of getting items directly from the site, you are buying from sellers. This means that there are a lot of fakes, and it can be hard to tell whether or not you are getting legitimate merchandise.

The best way to buy from TaoBao is to find a highly reviewed seller, but even then, things can be a bit risky, thanks to bots and some users wanting bootlegs. If you 100% want real Genshin merch, then we recommend you check out are import section below.

How to Import Genshin Impact Merchandise

If you are looking for Merchandise, then you can import from quite a few sites based out of Japan. In addition, if you are looking for figures you can check out the English Goodsmile store, Rightstuf, and Crunchyroll’s store.

Here are Japanese import stores that you can use if you are looking for other types of merch:

Both sites are in English from the moment you arrive, and signing up for an account is as simple as hitting the account button in the top right corner of both site’s, as seen on the Amiami image below.

Once you have made an account, simply add the items you want to your cart and check out. Shipping can be quite pricey based on where you are located in the world, so be aware that importing Genshin Impact merchandise can run you quite a bit of Mora.