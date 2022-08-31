Should You Pull For Five-Star Weapons in Genshin Impact?

It’s safe to say that you can easily end up spending a lot of money in Genshin Impact. This is especially true if you play the game a lot and like collecting the new characters. What makes this even worse is the five-star weapons. Every five-star character in the game has their own five-star weapon to match them. This means that not only do they look the best on the character, but they also give you the most damage as well. Of course, the only way to get these weapons is by pulling on the weapon banner, which can add up in cost rather quickly.

Is it worth it to get five-star weapons, or should you save your money just for the characters? Below we go over just how much of an impact five-star weapons make on your team.

Are Five-Star Weapons Worth Your Primogems in Genshin Impact

Let’s start by answering the first question you probably have. Yes, a five-star weapon is going to be better than most four-star at Refinement Rank 0. This, of course, mostly implies when you place them on the character they are meant for. You can’t just go around mixing and matching characters and weapons and expect it to work every time.

In many calculations, a five-star weapon can increase its recommended character attack potential by up to 30 percent. While this isn’t required to beat the game, and you can still take on the Spiral Abyss without it, it’s a nice boost. Still, if you are a limited resource player, or you don’t know how long the character that goes with the weapon will be on your team, then you should probably skip the Weapon Banner.

On the other hand, if the character is going to be your staple and you have the extra Primogems, there’s no harm in giving the character a buff with their signature weapon.

What Are Your Chances of Pulling a Five-Star Weapon?

You are likely wondering how the weapon banner works since it’s a bit different. For starters, it can be harder to get the five-star weapon you want than a five-star character.

Here are the caveats you need to think about before using the Weapon Banner:

There are often two five-star weapons, meaning you have to win a 50/50 twice .

. You don’t get guaranteed Pity for the weapon you want unless you have set a path .

. Even with the path, you will need to pull three five-star weapons to get the one you desire.

Basically, you could end up spending around $600 for the five-star weapon you want unless you get lucky. That’s a huge chunk of money for most players. In retrospect, getting the five-star character you want can cost around $400, a $200 difference.