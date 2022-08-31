Genshin Impact: What Animals Can You Catch With The Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru’s Forests

Teyvat is a very active world where tons of people and animals roam. Once version 2.3 hit and Inazuma had been available for a few months, a new feature was added. This is the ability to capture animals using the Omni-Ubiquity Net. While not every animal in the game can be captured. Those that can are able to be set free in your Serenitea Pot and used to decorate it. Of course,each region has different wildlife for you to collect, including Sumeru. You are likely wondering what animals you can bring back home with you and which ones can’t be caught.

To help you collect every animal possible, the list below goes over every animal you can catch in Sumeru, as well as where to find them.

More Genshin Impact Guides:

Every Collectible Animal in Sumeru’s Forests and Where to Find Them

There are a total of five animals that you can catch in the rainforest areas of Sumeru. For the most part none of these animals are going to be particularly difficult to find. They also are quite easy to catch, just make sure you have your aim down and your character is close enough to net them.

Here are all four animals that you can catch in Sumeru’s forests:

Dusk Bird : In Sumeru forests and around the outskirts of Sumeru City.

: In Sumeru and around the of Sumeru City. Red Tailed Lizard : These can be found running around the rivers of Sumeru.

: These can be found running around the of Sumeru. Shroomboar : These can easily be found wandering around the forests of Sumeru.

: These can easily be found wandering around the of Sumeru. Puny Shroomboar : These can be found around the normal Shroomboars .

: These can be found around the normal . Forest Tree Frog: These can be found easily around the Chinvat Revine near Sumeru City.

If you need more Omni-Ubiquity Nets or haven’t gotten yours yet, then head to Inazuma. Right outside of Inazuma City is an NPC named Wakamurasaki. You can buy 5 Omni-Ubiquity Nets a week for 10,000 Mora a piece. You will need to do the world quest associated with the item before using it. Luckily, it is given out by the same NPC.

Other Sumeru Wildlife in Genshin Impact

In addition to the Sumeru wildlife that you can capture, you will encounter a number of other creatures wandering around in Sumeru. Some will attack you like the Spinokrok, while others are a bit more friendly like the Sumpter Beast. There are also Rishboland Tigers wandering around the jungle. These creatures do drop meat when killed, but you shouldn’t expect to keep them in your Serenitea Pot anytime soon.