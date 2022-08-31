Saints Row (2022): How To Complete “Drawing Heat” | Bugged Mission Guide

The mission Drawing Heat is a game-breaker currently in Saints Row (2022). Yes, it still is. During this mission, you’re sent to pick up payment from your crew’s latest heist — before long, the cops appear. You’ll need to clear them out. There’s just one problem — the second batch of enemies appear on the highway, far above where you can actually reach them. This can make the mission totally impossible to complete. Luckily, there are two solutions we’ve found to this problem. Hopefully the developers at Volition will fix this mission soon with an official patch so you won’t have to use this workaround.

Until then, here’s the best way to actually complete this mission.

Drawing Heat Mision Guide | Glitch Fix

The Drawing Heat mission is very simple — you’ll drive to a location, talk to your crew, and fight some cops that appear on the street. A second group appears behind you. This second group is meant to appear on the lower road, but instead they spawn on the raised highway. This makes them impossible to reach, effectively making the mission unwinnable. You can hope the cars on the highway run them all over, which is highly unlikely and will take a very long time, or you can try these two quick fixes.

Solution #1: Purchase full ammo for the RPG and fire it on the underside of the highway where the enemies are marked. The splash damage spam can wipe out the remaining enemies.

Solution #2: Bring a helicopter and fly it to the mission meeting area. Before starting the mission, collect the helicopter located outside the Marshal Prison on the far west side of the map. At the prison, look at the small camp outside the southeast wall. There’s a chopper always parked here that you can steal. Learn more about the helicopter location on our full guide here.

To use the helicopter, start the mission from the Missions App but don’t talk to Neenah. Drive out to the helicopter location and fly it there, then fly the helicopter to the back-alley meeting area where the main action of the mission kicks off. Jump into the chopper and fly up to the highway. Land on it and take out the cops here. You may briefly leave the mission area, but you’ll return quickly. The top of the highway is a legal mission area, so you can land and do your work without risking a mission failure.

Clear out the enemies on the highway, then get down to the armored car and go on a rooftop rampage. You’ll unlock a Sniper Rifle for completing this mission and become Public Enemy #1. Not bad for a completely bugged main mission.